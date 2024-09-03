Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
03.09.2024 16:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

John Galt Solutions' Supply Chain Scholarship Reopens for Applications in September 2024

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, announces the latest call for applications for its scholarship for future supply chain leaders. This higher education scholarship, tailored for students pursuing business forecasting and supply chain management, is now accepting applications at?https://johngalt.com/scholarships. All submissions must be received by November 30th, 2024.

With the goal of supporting the next generation of supply chain leaders, John Galt Solutions awards a $10,000 scholarship twice a year to students who demonstrate passion and dedication to their careers in business forecasting or supply chain management, along with an enduring commitment to honing their skills. Successful scholarship recipients will exhibit exceptional leadership experience, community and volunteer engagement, as well as outstanding academic and personal accomplishments that set them apart.

"We're thrilled to continue with our commitment to nurturing the next generation of supply chain leaders," said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO at John Galt Solutions. "Our scholarship program welcomes applications from dedicated and talented supply chain students. We look forward to sharing in the excitement as new students join the ranks of our past scholarship recipients, and to seeing how this scholarship will positively influence their paths to success."

Eligibility for this scholarship requires students to be enrolled full-time in an accredited U.S. or Canadian institution for the current academic year, pursuing degrees in supply chain management, business forecasting, or related programs.

The application deadline is November 30th, 2024, and winners will be announced in January 2025.?For more information about our scholarships and to apply, please visit:?https://johngalt.com/scholarships?or email?connect@johngalt.com.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

Contact Information

John Galt
Public Relations Manager
connect@johngalt.com
312-701-9026

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

