ACCESSWIRE
03.09.2024 16:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unleash Student Curiosity With Discovery Education's Back-to-School Guide for Teachers

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Edtech leader Discovery Education is offering educators new insights into how to bring curiosity to the forefront in districts, schools, and classrooms around the world. Through a new free resource called A Practical Guide for Cultivating Student Curiosity, all educators can unleash the power of curiosity in the classroom to deepen student engagement, heighten motivation, and build persistence.

While many agree that curiosity is a natural and essential part of learning and human development, it is often undervalued in educational settings. Discovery Education's new guide provides a clear framework, practical tools, and innovative ideas to nurture this crucial trait in all learners, helping them thrive academically and personally.

Inside A Practical Guide for Cultivating Student Curiosity, you'll discover:

  • Definitions of the types of curiosity

  • Observation and measurement techniques for curiosity

  • Tools for student self-assessment as well as additional assessment methods

  • Strategies for designing curiosity-centered learning experiences

  • Activities and tips to foster curiosity

Educators can download A Practical Guide for Cultivating Student Curiosity here.

"Discovery Education is proud to offer this powerful new resource to educators worldwide," said CEO Brian Shaw. "We believe that curiosity is not a nice to have-it is a need to have. With the information contained in A Practical Guide for Cultivating Student Curiosity, educators are better able to help their learners improve engagement, motivation, and ultimately, achievement."?

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

###

About Discovery Education?
Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.?

Contact?
Stephen Wakefield?
Discovery Education?
Phone: 202-316-6615
Email: swakefield@discoveryed.com?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Discovery Education
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
