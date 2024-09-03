Career Certified Acquires AnalystPrep, a Leading Exam Prep Platform for the CFA and FRM Programs, Expanding the Company's Global Reach

Through this acquisition, Career Certified has expanded its exam preparation solutions internationally by serving three additional career paths for finance professionals

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Today, Career Certified acquired AnalystPrep, a provider of study materials, mock exams, question banks, study notes, and video lessons to prepare candidates from around the globe for the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®), Financial Risk Manager (FRM®), actuarial, and MBA admission exams inclusive of the GMAT®, Executive Assessment®, and GRE®. Equally important, this acquisition expands Career Certified's existing presence in the financial and insurance industries, building upon already-established leadership in securities exam prep, insurance pre-licensing and continuing education, and mortgage loan origination.

The CFA program is an internationally recognized certification offered by the CFA Institute that attracts over 35,000 global finance professional candidates annually. AnalystPrep equips candidates with cost-effective, highly rated CFA exam preparation courses that help them successfully pass these rigorous exams. In addition to the CFA exam, AnalystPrep is an approved exam prep provider for the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP®) FRM exam, as well as Exam P and FM for the Society of Actuaries.

AnalystPrep's proprietary question bank, coupled with an innovative approach to exam preparation, combines study guides, videos, and knowledge progression checks and has been used by learners around the world. With lifetime-access study packages and multiple exam bundles, AnalystPrep offers a combination of high-quality preparation and cost-effectiveness for financial industry professionals to advance their careers.

AnalystPrep's impact on over 50,000 customers to date can be seen through its positive reputation throughout industry publications and review sites, as well as its repeat customers. Through its flexible and online learning approach, intelligent student comparison stat algorithms, assimilation of difficult study concepts, and intuitive UI, AnalystPrep embodies the core mission of Career Certified: to make your purpose attainable.

This acquisition retains the talent and culture that made AnalystPrep a trusted name in the industry for over 10 years while folding seamlessly into Career Certified's Centers of Excellence and aligning with the education we already serve to the insurance and securities industries.

"The team behind AnalystPrep are forward thinkers, aligned to our mission of providing the best education and exam preparation to help change lives while providing excellent customer service," said Gary Weiss, CEO of Career Certified. "Personally, I'm excited to add three more impressive career paths and serve the financial analyst community. Those in private equity, asset management, and banking help make wheels turn all over the world!"

"For years, AnalystPrep has been successfully helping finance professionals pass their CFA, FRM, and Actuarial exams," says Simon Royal, Co-Founder of AnalystPrep. "With today's announcement we're looking forward to continuing our mission to bring the best exam prep content for these high-stakes and life-changing exams as part of a larger professional education company that puts the customer first," adds Mr. Royal. "We're thrilled to add the name of AnalystPrep to Career Certified's offering in FINRA exam preparation, Mortgage Loan Origination (MLO), and Insurance education because we have a sincere and combined vision for thoughtful innovation and lifelong success for our customers," adds Mathieu Valois-Chénier, Co-Founder of AnalystPrep.

About AnalystPrep

AnalystPrep is a sophisticated learning platform that was founded in 2014. Our mission is to spread financial knowledge through a combination of innovative learning technology and study tools. We believe that through knowledge and discipline, success is within reach for all of us. At the core of our foundation is a group of professionals with decades of experience in the financial industry. Our team understands what it takes to prepare for exams and how to pass them. All our products are repeatedly curated to ensure you get the most out of our platform. Learn more at AnalystPrep.com

About Career Certified

Career Certified makes purpose attainable. From Pre-Licensing, Post-Licensing, Exam Prep and Continuing Education coursework to tools for the entire lifecycle of a professional's career, the company pairs an easy-to-use platform and flexible learning options with a?deep understanding of students' needs conducive to guiding them to career freedom. Visit CareerCertified.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Career Certified Press

press@careercertified.com

720.822.5314

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Career Certified

View the original press release on newswire.com.