Date 31 August 2024 Company name Antin Infrastructure Partners Trading place Euronext Paris (compartment A) ISIN FR0014005AL0 Total number of shares 179,193,288 Total number of voting rights

including treasury shares 326,417,152 Total number of voting rights

excluding treasury shares 326,021,180

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €31 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

