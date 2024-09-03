Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), announced today that its subsidiary Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") has opened a new medical diagnostic imaging centre in Toronto, Ontario.

CTS is excited to announce that its new x-ray and ultrasound clinic is now open. Yonge Sheppard X-ray and Ultrasound ("YSXU") is in the heart of North York on the upper mall floor of the Yonge Sheppard Center. The clinic has extended hours from 8:30am-7:00pm Weekdays and 9am-5pm on Saturdays. YSXU is designed to provide the best in imaging quality and care and showcase how private companies work within the public healthcare system to provide the best service to patients without any extra billing.

YSXU uses the latest state of the art diagnostic imaging equipment. The new Samsung X-ray machine will increase patient volumes with faster scan times than most x-ray machines currently in use in Ontario. This technology makes it easier for the technologist to perform scans and is especially helpful for patients with mobility concerns.

"We are excited for the opening of our latest centre, to provide much needed imaging services in one of the most populated areas of Toronto and help reduce diagnostic imaging wait times," said Mitch Geisler CEO. "YSXU is a 3,000 square foot centre that in addition to imaging exams, will also offer additional services once our Telehospital portal launches."

Update on Cease Trade Order

Further to its news release of April 26, 2024, the Company wishes to announce that it has filed an application to revoke a failure to file cease trade order (the FFCTO) issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 7, 2024. The application is currently being processed. A news release will be issued as and when the FFCTO is revoked after which the Company intends to apply for reinstatement of trading of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221948

SOURCE: LevelJump Healthcare Corp.