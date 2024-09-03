Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Stuttgart
03.09.24
13:28 Uhr
2,045 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0152,07518:04
Actusnews Wire
03.09.2024 17:53 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
2 september 2024



Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 26 August 2024 to 30 August 2024, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
26/08/2024stock exchangePurchase10,0002.0522.0402.065
27/08/2024stock exchangePurchase8,9032.0672.0552.070
28/08/2024stock exchangePurchase7,3612.0642.0452.075
29/08/2024stock exchangePurchase6,5072.0652.0352.075
30/08/2024stock exchangePurchase9,4972.0692.0502.080
Total 42,268


On 2 September 2024, Econocom Group SE held 7,689,628 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 4.29% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.


ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan. Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. It is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes, and it made €2.681 billion in revenue in 2023.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations contact: eric.bazile@econocom.com

Financial communication agency contact: info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

