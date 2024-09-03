Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4
Tradegate
03.09.24
17:50 Uhr
8,990 Euro
-0,430
-4,56 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2024 17:58 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 3rdSeptember 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 21st June 2024, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 26th August 2024 to 30th August 2024 the following transactions:

DateNumber of purchased Common SharesAverage net price (euro)Total net consideration (euro)
26 August 2024130,0009.28061,206,478.50
27 August 2024130,0009.33221,213,185.39
28 August 2024120,0009.32751,119,305.52
29 August 2024120,0009.32131,118,556.92
30 August 202473,0009.4929692,982.11
Total573,0009.33775,350,508.44

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V.


Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20240903_PR_Iveco_Group_buyback_program (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c32f6e4-0f49-4d9f-92ae-b9650188f667)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
