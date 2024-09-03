Holcim Group Services Ltd
Jaime Hill, Country CEO of Mexico, is appointed Region Head North America effective immediately. He succeeds Toufic Tabbara, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Holcim. As Country CEO of Mexico, Jaime Hill has consistently delivered leading profitable growth, making Mexico the second biggest contributor to Holcim's EBIT worldwide. He joined Holcim in 1996 and has over 30 years of international leadership experience, cutting across finance, sales and marketing in the US and Latin America.
Carmen Diaz, Country CEO of Spain, is appointed Chief People Officer effective immediately. She succeeds Feliciano González Muñoz, who will ensure a smooth transition before retiring from Holcim at the end of the year. As Country CEO of Spain, Carmen Diaz has led a successful business turnaround, achieving record performance in the market. She has created an empowered performance culture that has enhanced Holcim's reputation as an employer of choice. Carmen Diaz joined Holcim in 2002 and has held commercial and general management roles in Madrid, Paris, Lyon and London.
Lukas Studer, General Counsel Corporate and M&A, is appointed Group General Counsel effective 1 November 2024. He succeeds Mathias Gaertner, who has decided to pursue a new career opportunity outside of Holcim after ensuring a smooth transition. Lukas Studer joined Holcim in 2008 and has been General Counsel Corporate and M&A since 2017, supporting corporate, finance and M&A. As the lead lawyer in the execution of Holcim's fast-paced growth and portfolio transformation, he played an essential role in the company's successful M&A strategy, with more than 100 transactions closed in the last five years.
Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO: "I am pleased to appoint Jaime, Carmen and Lukas to their new leadership positions at the core of Holcim's next era of growth. All three are highly accomplished business leaders who have driven record performance across our markets. I sincerely thank Toufic, Feliciano and Mathias for their many contributions to Holcim's success."
