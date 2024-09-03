Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel

Holcim announces leadership appointments



03.09.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Jaime Hill, Country CEO of Mexico, is appointed Region Head North America effective immediately. He succeeds Toufic Tabbara, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Holcim. As Country CEO of Mexico, Jaime Hill has consistently delivered leading profitable growth, making Mexico the second biggest contributor to Holcim's EBIT worldwide. He joined Holcim in 1996 and has over 30 years of international leadership experience, cutting across finance, sales and marketing in the US and Latin America. Carmen Diaz, Country CEO of Spain, is appointed Chief People Officer effective immediately. She succeeds Feliciano González Muñoz, who will ensure a smooth transition before retiring from Holcim at the end of the year. As Country CEO of Spain, Carmen Diaz has led a successful business turnaround, achieving record performance in the market. She has created an empowered performance culture that has enhanced Holcim's reputation as an employer of choice. Carmen Diaz joined Holcim in 2002 and has held commercial and general management roles in Madrid, Paris, Lyon and London. Lukas Studer, General Counsel Corporate and M&A, is appointed Group General Counsel effective 1 November 2024. He succeeds Mathias Gaertner, who has decided to pursue a new career opportunity outside of Holcim after ensuring a smooth transition. Lukas Studer joined Holcim in 2008 and has been General Counsel Corporate and M&A since 2017, supporting corporate, finance and M&A. As the lead lawyer in the execution of Holcim's fast-paced growth and portfolio transformation, he played an essential role in the company's successful M&A strategy, with more than 100 transactions closed in the last five years. Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO: "I am pleased to appoint Jaime, Carmen and Lukas to their new leadership positions at the core of Holcim's next era of growth. All three are highly accomplished business leaders who have driven record performance across our markets. I sincerely thank Toufic, Feliciano and Mathias for their many contributions to Holcim's success." About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



End of Media Release

