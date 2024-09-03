Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Visionaire Group, Inc: TVGla Relaunches Website Showcasing Expanded Services

The L.A.-based agency focuses on performance marketing creative that maintains brand equity.

CULVER CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / TVGla, a marketing agency based in the Los Angeles area, announced the launch of their new website today. The website features the full array of services that they offer to brands and describes how they blend performance-based insights with a brand-marketing-spirited ethos.

Founded in 2007, the agency has consistently delivered a frustration-free production process for clients spanning a range of industries. The new website showcases their years of experience supporting major brands like the NBA, MAX, SoFI, and Niantic. The site also details their expanded work within augmented reality, in-arena marketing, and full-life-cycle marketing efforts.

"Over almost two decades, we've reworked our website multiple times, but I don't think we've ever been more focused with our message," said Dimitry Ioffe, Founder & CEO. "This version of the site truly represents not just what we do, but who we are as an agency."

TVGla launched in 2007, with a client list primarily based in the entertainment industry, and has driven many award-winning campaigns for major films and television shows. Throughout the agency's 18 years in business, they have expanded their roster to include clients across multiple verticals.

"We've expanded our expertise managing performance-based creative across a wide spectrum of clients," said Brian Pettigrew, agency President. "We're able to showcase that experience, along with great success stories, on this new website."

You can view TVGla's new website at https://www.tvgla.com.

About TVGla:
TVGla is a leading performance marketing creative agency located in Culver City, CA. Established in 2007, we have been pioneering the digital advertising space for over 15 years. We build thriving partnerships with leading brands, because we believe creative is just as important as the media that delivers it. We excel at executing high-quality performance creative, on a large scale, translating brand creative into performance marketing assets that deliver successful results for our partners. We have long-standing, collaborative partnerships with leading Fortune 100 brands across many verticals, including entertainment, finance, professional sports, consumer products, and technology. Our team is highly adept in developing always-on, paid digital, social media, and full-lifecycle-marketing campaigns that drive growth for corporations who want their brands to be a part of their customers' everyday lives. To learn more about TVGla, visit our website at www.tvgla.com, or email us at info@tvgla.com.

Contact Information

Brian Pettigrew
President
brian@tvgla.com
310.990.1310

Dimitry Ioffe
Founder & CEO
dimitry@tvgla.com

SOURCE: TVGla

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.