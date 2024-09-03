The US Department of Energy has announced $62 million for 20 projects to accelerate hydrogen technology, while international researchers have revealed how hydrogen injection into existing natural gas infrastructure could affect 115 million gas meters in the European Union. The US Department of Energy has announced nearly $62 million for 20 projects across 15 states to advance clean hydrogen technologies. The majority of the funds, $40 million, will develop and demonstrate low-cost, standardized hydrogen fueling stations for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. The government will also allocate $8. 5 ...

