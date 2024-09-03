Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - SCOPEfusion Inc. (Canada) and Precision Armaments Group (Paraguay) proudly announce the implementation of an advanced traceability software system designed to enhance transparency and accountability in firearms manufacturing and distribution. This marks a concrete step towards helping Paraguay's efforts to enact stricter controls on arms and ammunition, ensuring that all products are traceable and compliant with emerging regulations.

In a similar effort to positively impact public safety and the industry at large, SCOPEfusion recently announced a partnership with Bullet ID - a Canadian company pioneering ammunition tracking and inventory management solutions - to bring advanced traceability and transparency into ammunition manufacturing operations. By enabling the effective marking of ammunition at the source, the new technology can help in the fight against ammunition misappropriation and illicit trading, in both military and commercial markets.

The Technology

SCOPEfusion captures precise virtual models of physical assets and processes through Digital Twin and Digital Thread technologies, enabling comprehensive tracking and documentation of products - in this case, firearms - throughout their lifecycle, from raw materials to final distribution. Standard-based digital credentials and protocols are used to ensure secure, tamper-proof documentation and trusted data exchange in both domestic and cross-border trading scenarios.

Quotes

"We are excited to partner with SCOPEfusion to bring this advanced solution to our operations," said Henry Edwards, CEO, Precision Armaments Group. "This system will not only enhance our production capabilities but also contribute significantly to national and regional security efforts."

SCOPEfusion's Commercial Director, Florin Craciun, added, "Our technology is designed to provide unparalleled traceability and compliance, crucial for sectors with stringent regulatory requirements. This collaboration with Precision Armaments Group underscores our commitment to innovation and public safety."

About SCOPEfusion

Established in 2023 in Toronto, Canada, from the merger of advanced technologies and the long-term expertise of industry veterans, SCOPEfusion is rapidly growing to become a trusted partner for companies looking to navigate the complexities of modern manufacturing and supply networks. The team, comprising experts in Digital Transformation, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value to their clients.

About Precision Armaments Group

Founded in 2021, Precision Armaments Group in Asuncion, Paraguay, is the country's only licensed firearms and accessories assembly factory. They assemble under license from international brands and use offshore third-party manufacturers for components of their signature products.

About Bullet ID

Bullet ID, based in Toronto, Canada, is a pioneer in ammunition tracking and inventory management technology. Bullet ID is known for their integrated solution capable of uniquely serializing and tracking each round of ammunition, providing comprehensive product and chain of custody details.

