Stephen Ritz Joins Babylon Micro-Farms to Accelerate Vertical Farming in Classrooms Across America

Stephen Ritz, a renowned educator and the visionary founder of Green Bronx Machine is joining forces with Babylon Micro-Farms as their new brand ambassador, with a shared goal: to accelerate the adoption of vertical farming in classrooms across America. By promoting Babylon's innovative STEM Garden, Ritz aims to create hands-on, transformative learning opportunities that ignite curiosity and foster a lifelong love of learning in students.

For Ritz, education is more than a series of lessons; it's about creating experiences that connect students to the world around them. When he first saw the STEM Garden, Ritz immediately recognized its potential to revolutionize learning. "The minute I saw the STEM Garden, I knew I wanted one in my classroom. Beyond being easy to use, the look, the feel, and the finish of the STEM Garden simply exudes quality and generates excitement, interest, and wonder from students and teachers alike," says Ritz.

Transforming Classrooms with Hands-On Learning

Babylon Micro-Farms chose Ritz as their brand ambassador because he represents the essence of their mission: to make sustainable food production a dynamic part of education. Ritz is known for turning his classrooms into vibrant environments where learning happens through doing-where students plant seeds, watch them grow, and harvest fresh produce, all while developing critical life skills and a deeper understanding of science and sustainability. To date, Ritz has grown more than 300,000 pounds of vegetables with children en route to outstanding school performance and improved social determinants of health.

"The STEM Garden makes you want to learn more, ask questions, taste the produce, and get involved-the learning possibilities here are endless," Ritz adds. "This is what innovation looks like!"

A Shared Vision for Educational Innovation

The partnership centers around the STEM Garden, Babylon Micro-Farms' cutting-edge hydroponic farming system designed for K-12 classrooms. With this tool, educators can transform lessons in plant biology, environmental science, and agriculture into engaging, hands-on experiences. The STEM Garden supports cultivating healthy eating habits and a deeper connection to nature while promoting critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Marc Oosterhuis, CEO of Babylon Micro-Farms, believes Ritz is the ideal advocate for the STEM Garden. "Stephen's enthusiasm and dedication to sustainable education make him an ideal partner for us. His firsthand experience with the challenges educators face and his understanding of the value of engaging students through meaningful, hands-on experiences make him a perfect fit for this role," says Oosterhuis.

Cultivating a New Generation of Healthy Eaters and Engaged Learners

As part of his role, Ritz will lead initiatives to promote the STEM Garden in schools nationwide. This includes developing educational programs tailored to various learning environments, conducting community outreach to encourage sustainable practices, and participating in speaking engagements where he can share his unique approach to education and urban farming.

"I'm grateful to the folks at Babylon Micro-Farms for their interest and support of the work that we do at Green Bronx Machine and can't wait to grow the next generation of healthy eaters, healthy learners, and urban farmers with them," Ritz shares.

From Inspiration to Action

For Babylon Micro-Farms, this partnership is about more than just promoting a product; it's about fostering a movement. Together with Ritz, they aim to bring the excitement and benefits of vertical farming to classrooms nationwide, inspiring both educators and students to embrace sustainable agriculture and healthier lifestyles.

"There are so many wonderful touch points attached to this opportunity including the fact that the STEM Garden is built here in America. This drives entrepreneurship, innovation, and 21st-century workforce development at a time when we need it most," says Ritz. "What teacher would not want this in their classroom? I can't wait to get my STEM Garden to the Bronx and invite Mayor Adams and Chancellor Banks to come visit. To think we will have the same technology in the Bronx that inspired Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Babylon Micro-Farms is beyond inspiring for our students and teachers and makes it that much more relevant and exciting for all."

A Vision for Every Classroom in America

With Stephen Ritz's passion for experiential learning and Babylon Micro-Farms' innovative technology, the goal is clear: to accelerate the adoption of vertical farming in schools and to provide every student with the chance to engage in meaningful, hands-on learning. By placing a STEM Garden in every classroom, they hope to inspire the next generation of thinkers, doers, and sustainable innovators. "This simple, classroom-based, easy-to-use, self-contained unit is the perfect introduction to urban farming for young students and exposes older students to the world and possibilities of CEA - controlled environment agriculture - which has proven to be a viable and lucrative career path and opportunity for urban students, disconnected youth, and second opportunity adults."

About Babylon Micro-Farms

Babylon Micro-Farms was founded with a mission to democratize indoor farming through innovative, user-friendly technology. Their hydroponic micro-farms, including the new STEM Garden, are designed to be accessible to all, regardless of prior experience or knowledge. These systems are ideal for K-12 schools, universities, senior living communities, and corporate dining facilities. Focused on sustainability, Babylon Micro-Farms provides a simple way for anyone to grow fresh, nutritious produce year-round, empowering individuals and communities to take control of their food sources.

For more information about Babylon Micro-Farms and the STEM Garden, visit www.babylonmicrofarms.com .

About Stephen Ritz and Green Bronx Machine

Stephen Ritz, founder of Green Bronx Machine and author of The Power of a Plant, is a globally recognized educator known for creating the world's first edible classroom and growing over 300,000 pounds of vegetables in the South Bronx. Celebrated at the White House, featured on TIME for KIDS, and the subject of the award-winning documentary Generation Growth, Ritz has received numerous accolades, including the 2023 Global Food Hero. Ritz is featured in a new YouTube Series: "Let's Learn with Mister Ritz" and has his own channel, Green Bronx Machine Kids, viewed by schools and educators nationally. His nonprofit, Green Bronx Machine, was named Fast Company's Most Innovative Company in 2024, advancing urban agriculture and nutrition education.

For more information about Stephen Ritz and Green Bronx Machine, visit https://greenbronxmachine.org/ .

