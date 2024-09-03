Presentations at conferences will feature clinical data and business updates on Aurion Biotech's allogeneic cell therapy AURN001 for the treatment of corneal endothelial diseases

Aurion Biotech, whose mission is to restore vision to millions of patients with life-changing regenerative therapies, today announced that it will present clinical data on its allogeneic cell therapy drug candidate, AURN001, at the 42nd Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS 2024) to be held September 6-10, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. Aurion Biotech also will present and participate in several panel discussions during the Ophthalmology Futures European Forum, which takes place September 5th in Barcelona.

"We are thrilled to share clinical findings, as well as clinical and business milestones in multiple sessions at ESCRS and the Ophthalmology Futures European Forum," said Dr. Michael Goldstein, president and chief medical Officer. "In particular, we believe that efficacy and safety data from the Escalón clinical trial provide additional insights into how our combination drug candidate may have a positive impact on the lives of patients suffering from corneal endothelial dysfunction."

The schedule of presentations is as follows:

Ophthalmology Futures European Forum

Will Novel Dry Eye Therapies Really Make a Difference? Thursday, September 5, 2024 1:15 p.m. 1:45 p.m. CET The Esferic, Barcelona Panelist: Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, President and Chief Medical Officer



Cell, Gene and other Novel Corneal Therapies: Outlook for the Second Quarter of the 21 st Century Thursday, September 5, 2024 1:45 p.m. 2:15 p.m. CET The Esferic, Barcelona Panelist: Greg Kunst, Chief Executive Officer

Transformational Cell Therapy for Corneal Endothelial Disease Thursday, September 5, 2024 2:30 p.m. 3:15 p.m. CET The Esferic, Barcelona Presenter: Greg Kunst, Chief Executive Officer



Patient- vs. Provider-Centric Biotech MedTech Innovation Thursday, September 5, 2024 6:45 p.m. 7:15 p.m. CET The Esferic, Barcelona Panelist: Eris Jordan, OD, Vice President, Global Clinical Medical Affairs



ESCRS iNovation Day

Transformational Cell Therapy for Corneal Endothelial Disease Friday, September 6, 2024 11:26 a.m. 12:23 p.m. CET Fira Gran Via, Barcelona Presenter: Greg Kunst, Chief Executive Officer



ESCRS

Human Corneal Endothelial Cell Transplantation Combined with Cataract Extraction and PCIOL in Subject with Corneal Edema Sunday September 8, 2024 1:15 p.m. 1:45 p.m. CET Pod 1 (between Exhibition Halls), Fira Gran Via, Barcelona Presenter: Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, President and Chief Medical Officer



Escalón: 12-Month Safety and Efficacy Clinical Trial of Human Corneal Endothelial Cell Therapy for Corneal Edema Secondary to Endothelial Dysfunction Monday, September 9, 2024 5:30 p.m. 5:36 p.m. CET Free paper podium 2, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona Presenter: Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, President and Chief Medical Officer



Consistency of Outcomes with Injectable Human Corneal Endothelial Cell Therapy Across Multiple Clinical Trials Monday, September 9, 2024 5:36 p.m. 5:42 p.m. CET Free paper podium 2, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona Presenter: Eris Jordan, OD, Vice President, Global Clinical Medical Affairs



Aurion Biotech's drug candidate, AURN001, recently received both Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of corneal edema secondary to corneal endothelial disease. In Japan, Aurion has received both regulatory and reimbursement approval for the treatment of bullous keratopathy, marking the first-ever approval in the world for an allogeneic cell therapy to treat corneal endothelial disease.

About Aurion Biotech

Aurion Biotech is a clinical-stage biotech company, whose mission is to restore vision to millions of patients with life-changing regenerative therapies. It received the prestigious Prix Galien award for best start-up in biotech in 2022. Its first product candidate is for the treatment of corneal edema secondary to corneal endothelial disease, and the first clinically validated cell therapy for corneal care, having received regulatory and reimbursement approval in Japan. The Company has completed enrollment and dosing of its Phase 1 2 clinical trial in the U.S. and Canada. Privately held, Aurion Biotech is backed by Deerfield, Alcon, Petrichor, Flying L Partners, Falcon Vision KKR, and Visionary Ventures. To learn more, visit www.aurionbiotech.com.

