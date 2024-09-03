Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
03.09.2024 19:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inspira Financial Acquires Quest Trust Company's Self-Directed IRA Business

Transaction expands Inspira's SDIRA portfolio and improves accountholder experience

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Inspira Financial, a leading provider of health, wealth, retirement and benefits solutions, has been appointed as successor custodian for the self-directed individual retirement accounts (SDIRAs) formerly held by Quest Trust Company (QTC), a respected IRA business.

The transaction includes approximately 20,000 SDIRAs totaling more than $3 billion in assets under custody.

"We are thrilled to welcome Quest's clients to the Inspira family," said Jason DeBono, head of self-directed accounts at Inspira. "They will now enjoy a broader range of services and a more advanced, user-friendly experience, all while maintaining the high standards they have come to expect."

The move further strengthens Inspira's position as a leading provider of SDIRAs and alternative asset custody solutions. Inspira serves over 8 million accountholders with $62 billion in assets under custody across all business lines. Self-directed IRAs and alternative assets are a core part of Inspira's business, providing people with ways to invest beyond traditional stocks and bonds, contributing to a diversified investment strategy.

"It has always been my goal to enhance Americans' financial health by making SDIRAs available to all, and I am confident Inspira is best positioned to continue that pursuit," Quest CEO Quincy Long said.

For more information about Inspira's SDIRA services, visit inspirafinancial.com.

About Inspira Financial
Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners - helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. Inspira relentlessly pursues better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more.

###

Contact Information

Emily Burns Perryman
Manager, PR & Communications
mediainquiry@inspirafinancial.com
847-594-0859

SOURCE: Inspira Financial

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
