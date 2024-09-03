Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones Raises $2.7 Million for Human Trafficking Victims

All funds raised go directly to country's only shelter of its kind

Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services provider, today announced that Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones and wife Stacy Jones, at their annual August fundraiser, raised approximately $2.7 million for Vera's Sanctuary. Vera's Sanctuary provides licensed drug treatment services for human trafficking victims ranging in age from 15 to 26.

"If someone in the U.S. is struggling with substance abuse, homelessness or is a victim of domestic violence, there are nearly 30,000 facilities available to them for live-in care. However, here's only one licensed residential drug treatment shelter dedicated to victims of human trafficking and it's just miles from our global headquarters in Orange County," Jones said. "That's why, every year, Stacy and I support it by underwriting and hosting a charity event to bring much needed attention to the serious issue of human trafficking. All funds raised at our Hot Summer Nights event go directly to Vera's Sanctuary."

This year's fundraiser was attended by more than 650 guests and supported by nearly 100 sponsors. It was headlined by music legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, who were also accompanied by the Orange County School of the Arts choir to sing "Hell is for Children" which made for an impactful moment. Together, Benatar and Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards. They have also been feted with three American Music Awards, and a People's Choice Award. In 2022 Pat and Neil were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In the last five years, the generous guests, donors and sponsors of the Jones's Hot Summer Nights fundraiser have raised more than $7.4 million for Vera's Sanctuary. The $2.6 million raised this year is an all-time record and surpassed the previous record of $1.9 million raised at 2023's event.

Residents of Vera's Sanctuary receive 30 hours of weekly therapeutic services, food, clothing, medical care, psychiatric services, prenatal support and transportation. The women benefit from educational instruction, vocational training, automobile gift programs, internships and job placement. There is no maximum length of stay. Every individual can heal at their own pace.

Since opening its doors in 2018, Vera's Sanctuary has provided rehabilitation to more than 600 women.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Public Relations

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on accesswire.com