Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: The Opportunity of Solar To Address Both Climate and Inequality

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / GreenMoney Journal
by Jonathan Abe and Martha Buckley of Sunwealth

The US EIA forecasts a 75% increase in solar generation from 2023 to 2025. As the solar industry races to address climate change and meet escalating demand from electrification and data centers, there lies a valuable opportunity to simultaneously address socioeconomic inequalities across the nation.

At Sunwealth, we challenge ourselves to ask: Who is benefiting from the growth of the solar economy? What other community needs could this opportunity meet? Who else can be included? How can we scale the solar economy while uncompromisingly pursuing justice? By persistently posing these questions and staying vigilant to potential gaps, we identified a critical financing void in the solar industry and founded Sunwealth to finance and manage small to medium-sized projects in the built environment, particularly in traditionally underserved areas.

By partnering with local solar installers and mission-aligned investors, we're funding a variety of crucial projects and we're pioneering a better energy future. Founded in 2014, Sunwealth has invested over $200 million in more than 650 operational solar installations across 18 states, reducing 1.2 million metric tons in carbon emissions and generating $125 million in lifetime energy savings for our customers. 57% of these projects directly benefit low-to-moderate income communities, ensuring that the advantages of clean energy reach those who need it most. Together, we're empowering communities, boosting local economies, and leading the way toward a more sustainable and just energy landscape.

Read the informative article here - https://greenmoney.com/the-intersectional-opportunity-of-solar-addressing-climate-and-inequality

======

A Sunwealth solar project on the roof of a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) Queensbridge house in Queens, NY. Sunwealth has financed over 3 MW of solar capacity across NYCHA rooftops

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.