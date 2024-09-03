SCS Global Services Promotes Three Vice Presidents to Top Executive Roles

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / SCS Global Services, an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, auditing, testing, and standards development now celebrating its 40th anniversary, is pleased to announce the promotion of three outstanding members of its staff to C-Suite positions.

Diana Kirsanova Phillips has been named Chief of Staff to the CEO and Chief Assurance Officer.

Stowe Beam has been named Chief People Officer.

Scott Harlow has been named Chief Information Officer.

"Each of these individuals has had an enormous impact on the health and growth of SCS over the past several years," said Matthew Rudolf, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCS. "I am excited for them to serve on our newly formed Executive Leadership team."

Kirsanova Phillips earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Linguistics and Intercultural Communications, followed up by a Master of Business Administration degree. Joining SCS in 2010, she designed and implemented the corporate Quality Management System across more than 100+ programs and services, and oversaw numerous accreditation activities, stimulating rapid growth across the board, from food and agriculture to natural resource extraction to consumer and commercial product manufacturing. As Vice President, Assurance and Enablement, she has overseen development of the company's risk management mechanisms, providing strategic support for program development and implementation to ensure SCS' credibility in the marketplace.

Beam, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a Master of Business Administration degree with an emphasis on sustainability, worked as a field biology educator before joining SCS in 2006. Over the past two decades, he had a direct hand in building the company's broad range of environmental certification services, and for the past six years, has served as Vice President of Human Resources, supporting of the growth of the company's global team.

Harlow, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology and Assurance, is a seasoned IT professional with a track record of leadership over two decades. His broad background ranges from the founding and operation of a small start-up to heading up large global IT teams for publicly traded companies. Since joining SCS in 2022, he has spearheaded comprehensive, company-wide IT initiatives aimed at expanding capabilities, improving cybersecurity protocols, and better servicing company in-house teams and clients alike.

"Together with Scott Romito, who continues in his role as Chief Financial Officer, Diana, Stowe and Scott will play a pivotal role in the company's next chapter," said Rudolf.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, energy production, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit http://www.scsglobalservices.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Ehart

Sr. Director, Corporate Marketing

tehart@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on accesswire.com