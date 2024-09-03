Yolk Continues DFW Expansion With a 4th Location in Irving, TX

Popular Chicago brunch restaurant, Yolk, opens a new DFW location in Irving, TX as part of its 2024 expansion plans.

IRVING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Yolk, the brunch restaurant popular amongst locals and tourists alike, is announcing the opening of their fourth DFW location, Yolk - Las Colinas, bringing the total number of Yolk locations to sixteen. Located in the Las Colinas community of Irving, TX at 5901 Highpoint Dr. Suite 160, Yolk will bring its signature sunny brunch atmosphere to a community where tradition meets modernity. Known for its scenic canals, thriving business centers, and warm, welcoming atmosphere, Las Colinas is the perfect place for us to offer a unique and delicious brunch experience. The new 3,600 sq. ft. space will seat 127 people inside and 42 outside. Patrons of Yolk - Las Colinas will be able to enjoy a state of the art walk-up coffee bar, accessible from both the interior and exterior of the new restaurant.

"I am pleased to welcome Yolk's newest location home to Irving-Las Colinas as it continues its expansion throughout Texas," said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. "Our city is recognized for its diverse array of restaurants, and Yolk's brunch offerings will be an excellent addition to Irving-Las Colinas' food landscape that both residents and visitors to our city can enjoy."

Constantly pushing the envelope with new and creative brunch dishes, specialty juices and its own private label premium coffee in urban, upscale settings, Yolk is known for its delicious breakfast and lunch fare. Yolk's menu includes signature specialty dishes like eggs benedict, gourmet five-egg rolled omelets, a wide range of skillets and scramblers, pancakes, frittatas, crepes and many more scrumptious options, like the Breakfast Mac & Cheese, from the brand's inventive Test Kitchen joining the menu on a regular basis.

"Las Colinas is a community that perfectly balances innovation and tradition, and we couldn't be more excited to bring Yolk into this dynamic environment. We're committed to offering a brunch experience that reflects the warmth and vibrancy of this neighborhood, and we look forward to becoming a beloved part of the Las Colinas family," said Taki Kastanis, CEO and Founder of Yolk.

ABOUT YOLK

Founded by Taki Kastanis in 2006, Yolk has rapidly expanded to 17 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Texas and South Florida. Each one beloved by locals and tourists alike, Yolk is continuously expanding to be able to serve each and every community possible. Rated "Best Breakfast" by Zagat, Yolk's menu features a balanced mix of upscale breakfast and lunch items guests would expect to find on the menu, as well as a range of deliciously innovative creations. The Yolk experience goes far beyond what's on the plate - bringing creativity to the kitchen. Yolk's team is dedicated to making each guest's experience unique, personable and one that makes them hungry for more.

