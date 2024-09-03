CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Adds Reverse Mortgage Operations Manager, Kari Van Kleef, to its Growing Team

MARYVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of CMG Financial, a leading privately-held mortgage banking firm, announced today the new hire of Kari Van Kleef, a decorated Reverse Mortgage Operations Manager with years of reverse-specific experience. Van Kleef is one of several industry veterans who will be directing the dedicated Reverse Mortgage department at CMG.



Over 26 years, Kari has held various roles in the mortgage industry. She started out as a mortgage processor in 1998, but in 2015 she decided to hone in on the Reverse Mortgage sphere. As Reverse Mortgage Division Manager at Fairway Independent, she was able to establish a new Reverse Mortgage processing center, grow the team from six members to 55 members, and develop a specialized training platform for originators. After that, she moved to Movement Mortgage to help enhance their Reverse Department as well. Now, she brings her talents to CMG's Reverse Mortgage team and will work to further develop the team alongside Gina Larson, Reverse Mortgage Regional Manager (West), Peter Klamkin, Reverse Mortgage Regional Manager (Texas & East), and VP of Reverse Mortgage Sean Kirksey.

"My passion for the reverse industry is extremely strong, and I was happy to find a place that offers the perfect platform for me to apply and enhance my skills," said Van Kleef. "CMG embodies my core values - doing the right thing, putting people first, and going above and beyond. Their commitment to innovation and growth paired with their passionate leadership team made my decision to come to CMG easy."

Kari's arrival is just one of many ways CMG is investing in the Reverse Mortgage space. The company has been making notable investments and seeing great success as the result. In the first seven months of 2024, CMG saw a 500% increase in HECM growth. This more than doubles the HECM growth other companies have been seeing over the past 12 months.

"We're in a unique position in the market with 1,400 traditional loan officers in the company who have pre-established relationships with clients that we can help wherever they are in life," said Kirksey. "CMG has already proven that we're committed to developing the Reverse space, as proven by our growth and addition of industry veterans like Kari."

CMG is currently growing its Reverse Mortgage team. If you're interested in learning more about the team, reach out to Sean Kirksey at 512-690-1710.

About CMG

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

Contact Information:

Annaugh Madsen

Senior Copywriter

amadsen@cmgfi.com

(667) 260-6360

Alina Lundholm

Junior Copywriter

alundholm@cmgfi.com

(847) 380-1954

SOURCE: CMG Home Loans

View the original press release on newswire.com.