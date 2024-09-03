San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Digital Fire Prevention, the first-to-market, end-to-end digital SaaS platform designed to revolutionize connectivity and interoperability for everyone involved in the fire safety industry, announced today that it is scheduled to present at the 150th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Investment Conference scheduled for September 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Digital Fire Prevention is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 10:35. Sean Capps, CEO, will be leading the presentation and this will be followed by one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

About Digital Fire Prevention

Fire prevention compliance is mandatory for all buildings, yet the current process remains outdated and predominantly managed through manual, paper-based systems. Digital Fire Prevention (DFP) is the first-to-market, end-to-end digital SaaS platform designed to revolutionize connectivity and interoperability for everyone involved in the fire safety industry. DFP's revenue-generating SAAS platform establishes the market by seamlessly connecting all compliance data, and ensuring adherence to mandatory safety regulations. By collecting and generating real-time data, DFP not only enhances safety but also creates significant financial and management efficiencies, while streamlining communication across the entire safety ecosystem. In 2021, the U.S. experienced 1.3 million fires, resulting in $20 billion in direct property damage and over $300 billion in total costs, including 18,000 human casualties. These staggering figures highlight the necessity of regulation and the $98 billion compliance industry, which is currently hindered by outdated processes, a lack of real-time information, and unclear budgeting, timelines, and processes. The absence of comprehensive data and the inability to connect the entire safety ecosystem exacerbates these issues, making compliance challenging, increasing the risk to lives and properties, and even leading to business shutdowns. Digital Fire Prevention (DFP) offers a groundbreaking SaaS platform that enhances interoperability within the fire prevention, emergency response, fire service and building management sectors. As the only platform capable of connecting the entire market's compliance data, DFP enables strict adherence to mandatory safety regulations. Utilizing advanced GPS and AI technology, DFP addresses critical issues such as outdated processes, fragmented communication, and the lack of real-time data. The platform simplifies the complex fire safety process by reducing tasks by up to 65%, while also delivering a 40% cost savings. This dramatically increases safety, enhances operational efficiency, and streamlines communication across the industry. DFP differentiates itself with first-to-market patented technology, incorporating advanced data algorithms, GPS, data routing systems, and AI innovations. The only other platform in this space, Compliance Engine, serves merely as a basic data uploader and lacks the comprehensive, integrated approach that DFP provides. Competitors do not match the innovation or connectivity offered by DFP, positioning it as the clear industry leader with its robust and all-encompassing platform. DFP's go-to-market strategy is poised for success, backed by endorsements from fire prevention. With a robust and flexible SAAS strategy focused on diverse revenue streams and strong leadership industry relationships, DFP ensures a sustainable and scalable business model. Utilizing a multi-faceted go-to-market strategy, which includes direct sales, strategic partnerships, online marketing, and referral programs, DFP is well-positioned to drive significant revenue growth and solidify its leadership in the market.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for public and private companies, regardless of size and industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA's Investment Conferences are known for their professional offerings and for providing an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 150th Investment Conference on September 4-5, 2024, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-4-5-2024-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference

SOURCE: National Investment Banking Association