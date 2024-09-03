Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
03.09.2024 20:14 Uhr
Strymon Announces Two New Delay Plugins

The sound and behavior of two iconic Strymon pedals are now available inside your DAW

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Strymon Engineering (www.strymon.net), the respected manufacturer of premium products for the guitar, plugin and Eurorack markets, announced the release of two new delay plugins today. The plugins are direct ports of two iconic Strymon pedals, so fans of El Capistan's vintage tape echoes and DIG's transcendent rack delays can now use them directly inside their DAW sessions. Both plugins accurately recreate the sound and vibe of the original hardware, giving modern recordists easy access to hyper-authentic tape and rack delay-based effects. Released in AAX, AU and VST formats, the new El Capistan and DIG plugins are available now.

"It's been fun to see these plugins come to life", said Gregg Stock, Strymon's CEO. "Obviously, you know that they're going to sound great because we're directly porting from hardware that already sounds great, but the UI and the presentation of the features in a DAW environment are key to having a great user experience, so we've definitely spent a bunch of time making sure that they're easy to use and understand." Strymon co-founder and chief firmware maven Dave Fruehling agreed, saying "a plugin environment gives us some additional flexibility when it comes to the user interface, so we were able to be even more visually descriptive. El Capistan's tape heads change to show you the transport that you're currently using, and DIG's subdivisions are super easy to understand and manipulate. It's a win-win for everyone, and I've been loving having a bunch of them up in a session at the same time."

Both the DIG and El Capistan plugins are available now directly from Strymon and from dealers worldwide as a bundle for $99 US, or $79 US each.

Videos covering the launch and sound samples can be found HERE. For additional information please check out Strymon's website, and please contact marketing@strymon.net for all media or press inquiries.

About Strymon:

Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of guitar effects pedals, Eurorack modules, processing plugins, MIDI interfaces and hyper-robust power supplies, all designed and built in Los Angeles, USA. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful and road-worthy gear that sounds like nothing else.

Contact details:
Strymon
Sean Halley, Head of Marketing
marketing@strymon.net

SOURCE: Strymon



View the original press release on accesswire.com

