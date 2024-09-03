Kush Fine Art: Vladimir Kush Presents His New Major Epic Compilation Painting 'Sunrise'

LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / World-renowned artist Vladimir Kush unveiled his new major epic compilation painting "Sunrise" (oil on canvas - 60 x 80 in). The new artwork by the metaphorical realist artist encompasses a collection of visual metaphors, symbols, and artifacts from some of his most iconic paintings. The signed and numbered limited-edition prints on canvas are available in two sizes.

In many myths about the creation of the world, a cosmic egg is laid by a giant bird in a formless, primordial ocean. From primeval chaos, the Sun hatches, the Earth and Sky separate from each other, and all life forms natural and supernatural appear. According to ancient Chinese and Indian mythology, the Sky and Earth appear from the halves of the egg, while the Sun is seen in the yolk.

Many scientists still subscribe to the theory that the universe was formed by an explosion, the "Big Bang".

Two groups of people on the beach play tug of war, creating a line with the rope that can be considered as the Greenwich Meridian, marking the point of zero time.

It is believed that Time appeared along with the formation of the universe, around 14 billion years ago. The hourglass and the clock are its earthly and humanized evidence.

The seashell with humans and its double helix as the DNA structure, manifests the beginning of life on Earth.

The bonfire on the painting is the imitation of the sunlight, which warms people at night and is an engine of civilization.

The details in the foreground and in the sky invoke evidence of human spirituality. In the bay below, we see 3 fishermen engaged in the process of capturing fish in different ways. Jesus himself drew an analogy between catching fish and converting people to the new faith. The faithful were baptized in water and called "pisciculis" little fishes). Three intertwined fish are the symbol of the Trinity.

The butterfly wings of the fishing net suggest an old association with the newly converted souls. (The Butterfly was a symbol of immortality in ancient times. Its life cycle is an excellent example: life, death, and revival.)

The figure hovering in the clouds, as an embodiment of the universal spirit, gives peace and blessing to the world.

