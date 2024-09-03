The "Europe Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share Trends Analysis 2024-2030 MedSuite Includes: Multi-Parameter Vital Signs Monitoring, Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the European market for patient monitoring equipment was valued at €2.4 billion. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period, reaching €3.4 billion.
The comprehensive report on the European patient monitoring equipment market covers various segments, including multi-parameter vital signs monitoring, wireless ambulatory telemetry, remote patient monitoring, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring, electromyogram (EMG) monitoring, electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring, cerebral oximetry monitoring, fetal and neonatal monitoring, pulse oximetry monitoring, cardiac output (CO) monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, and temperature management.
MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value Growth Trends
- Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020
- Market Drivers Limiters for Each Segment
- Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
- Recent Mergers Acquisitions
- Procedure Volumes
- Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors
Market Dynamics
The increasing elderly population and rising environmental and chemical stressors have led to a steady surge in chronic illnesses, including heart disease, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. These conditions are becoming more prevalent even among younger individuals. As a result, there is a growing demand for patient monitoring and diagnostic equipment, which is driving investments in both capital equipment and disposables. Ease of use, accuracy, and affordability are becoming crucial factors in the development of products within the remote patient monitoring market.
Europe Patient Monitoring Market Share Insights
- Among the 140+ patient monitoring companies analyzed, the European market is primarily dominated by three major players: Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, and Tunstall.
- In 2023, Philips Healthcare led the European patient monitoring equipment market. They introduced the Rapid Equipment Deployment Kit in April 2020 to support ICU expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic. This kit combines Philips's advanced monitoring technology with predictive algorithms to enable rapid scaling of critical care monitoring.
- GE Healthcare held the second-largest market share in 2023, excelling in multi-parameter vital signs, wireless telemetry, fetal and neonatal, blood pressure, and ECG monitoring. GE was particularly strong in the ECG market with its MAC product line.
- Tunstall, a telehealth pioneer for over 60 years, supports more than five million people globally. Their Lifeline Smart Hub, a cloud-based IP home unit, connects telehealth solutions via cellular technology, eliminating the need for a landline and offering greater location flexibility.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Country Profile
2.2 Analysis By Market Segment
3. Product Assessment
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Hospital Settings
3.3 Product Portfolios
3.4 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
3.5 Clinical Trials
4. Introduction
4.1 Monitoring Devices
4.2 Currency Exchange Rate
4.3 Market Overview Trend Analysis
4.4 Drivers and Limiters
4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
4.6 Mergers and Acquisitions
4.7 Company Profiles
4.8 SWOT Analysis
5. Country Profiles
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Germany
5.3 France
5.4 United Kingdom
5.5 Italy
5.6 Spain
5.7 Benelux
5.8 Scandinavia
5.9 Austria
5.10 Switzerland
5.11 Portugal
6. Procedure Numbers
6.1 Procedures
6.1.1 Electromyography Procedures
6.1.2 Electroencephalography Procedures
6.1.3 Cerebral Oximetry Procedures
6.1.4 Electrocardiogram Procedures
7. Multi-parameter vital signs monitoring Market
8. Wireless ambulatory telemetry monitoring Market
9. Remote patient monitoring Market
10. Intracranial Pressure monitoring Market
11. Electromyogram Monitoring Market
12. Electroencephalogram Monitoring Market
13. Cerebral oximetry monitoring Market
14. Fetal and neonatal Monitoring Market
15. Pulse oximetry monitoring Market
16. Cardiac Output Monitoring Market
17. Blood pressure monitoring Market
18. Electrocardiogram monitoring Market
19. Temperature management Market
Company Coverage Includes:
- 3M
- Bionet America
- Biotronik
- Abbott
- Bittium Corp
- Adroit Medical Systems
- Boston Scientific
- Ad-Tech Medical
- BrainCool
- Cadwell Laboratories
- Cardinal Health
- AEON Global
- Care Innovations
- Carewell
- AirLife
- Ceribell
- Ambio Health
- ChoiceMMed
- Ambu
- Citizen Systems
- AMC Healthcare
- CLARIO
- Clinical Computer Systems
- Amwell
- CMI Health
- Analogic Corporation
- CNSystems
- ANT Neuro
- Comen Medical Instruments
- Augustine Surgical
- Compumedics
- Avanos Medical
- ConMed
- Avante Health Solutions
- B. Braun
- Contec Medical Systems
- Baxter International
- CooperSurgical
- Becton Dickinson
- Criticare Systems
- Biolight
- Delsys
- Devon Medical
- Dexcom
- Kestrel Laboratories
- Drager Medical
- McKesson
- Electrical Geodesics
- Mediaid Inc
- Medicomp Systems
- Enthermics
- Medifit Instruments
- Entra Health
- Fukuda Denshi
- Medline
- GE HealthCare
- Medocity
- Gentherm
- Medtronic
- Getinge
- Mennen Medical
- Microlife
- Honeywell Life Sciences
- Midmark
- Huntleigh Healthcare
- Mindray Medical
- Hutchinson Technology
- Nasiff Associates
- HydroDot
- Natus Medical
- Neoventa Medical
- Ideal Life
- NeuMeDx
- Infinium Medical
- Neuroelectrics
- Inspiration Healthcare
- Nihon Kohden
- Nonin Medical
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- Omron Healthcare
- Spes Medica
- SunTech Medical
- Ornim Medical
- Teleflex Medical
- Osypka Medical
- Tensys
- Panasonic
- Terumo
- Penlon
- Transonic Systems
- PeriGen
- USCOM
- Physioflow
- Utah Medical
- Polymap Wireless
- Validic
- Qardio
- Veridian Healthcare
- Raumedic
- Retia Medical
- Xavant Technology
- Schiller
- Zoe Medical
- ScottCare
- ZOLL Medical
- Sophysa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abk1qx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903843891/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900