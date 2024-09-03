Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of BRS Resources Ltd. ("BRS" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares have been approved for listing on the CSE and began trading today under the symbol BRS.

BRS is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties located in Canada and the United States and once acquired, the exploration of those properties. The Company is currently engaged in the exploration of the Cowtrail Gold-Copper Mining Project in Central BC's Quesnel Trough, comprising 34 contiguous mineral claims located within the Cariboo Mining Division, which cover an area of approximately 4500 hectares.

"Mineral exploration companies have been central to the success of the CSE since our inception 20 years ago," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are pleased to add BRS to our exciting cohort of listings in this important industry."

"BRS is excited to partner, work and trade on the CSE platform, as we continue to advance our Cowtrail gold-copper property and create greater shareholder opportunities and value," said Byron Coulthard, President and CEO of BRS.

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222015

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)