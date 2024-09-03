Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Roberto Resources Inc. ("Roberto" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares have been approved for listing today on the CSE under the symbol RBTO. Trading in the shares will commence on September 5, 2024.

Roberto is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations. The Company currently holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Janampalla Property in the Huancavalica Province of Central Peru, comprising three exploration concessions totaling approximately 2,800 hectares.

"Peru continues to be among the world leaders in the production of multiple mineral commodities," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We welcome Roberto Resources to the CSE and wish the Company well with its exciting exploration program."

"Listing our shares on the CSE is an important milestone for the Company," said Todd Anthony, President and CEO of Roberto Resources. "We are excited about the future for Roberto as we advance the Janampalla Property and search for other high-confidence projects within the Americas."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222016

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)