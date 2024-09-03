Lima, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Watch Communications, a rural Internet Service Provider with roots in the Midwest, announced today that it is scheduled to present at the 150th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Investment Conference scheduled for September 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Daniels will be leading the presentation and this will be followed by one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

About Watch Communications

Watch Communications is a leading broadband Internet Service Provider with roots in telecom dating back to 1902. Watch offers a robust suite of services for both residential and enterprise subscribers in areas of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Texas. The Company has built a highly scalable operation that leverages a proven system for the rapid deployment and delivery of broadband services in rural markets. This system is now being leveraged in a franchise model to reach new markets and meet the needs of rural Americans across our great nation. Watch's network is designed to manage the complexities of rural areas and the issues that rural families and business face getting connected to the digital world.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for public and private companies, regardless of size and industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA's Investment Conferences are known for their professional offerings and for providing an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 150th Investment Conference on September 4-5, 2024, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-4-5-2024-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference

