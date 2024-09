Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Michael Arougheti, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9:45am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $447 billion of assets under management, with more than 2,950 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Investor Relations:

irares@aresmgmt.com

Media:

media@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Management Corporation

