Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) ("Kovo" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid Financial") to provide Institutional and Capital Markets consulting services to the Corporation.

Hybrid Financial is an Institutional and Capital Markets consultant that has been engaged to broaden the Corporation's brand awareness within the Institutional investment community. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid Financial will provide Kovo with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and any other exchange upon which the Corporation's shares are traded, in providing its services. Hybrid Financial has been engaged by the Corporation for an initial period of six months. Hybrid Financial will be paid a one-time fixed fee of CAD$135,000, plus applicable taxes, during the term of the agreement.

"We are excited to kick off a new era of investor relations here at Kovo with the power and reach of a great firm like Hybrid," said Brenner Adams, interim CEO of Kovo. "Their advice and counsel during our restructuring to date has been invaluable, and we look forward to tapping into their tremendous resources as we strive to deliver recurring value for our shareholders."

"I am sure I speak for the team by expressing our gratitude for the opportunity to work with a company like Kovo that is so well positioned for growth," said a Hybrid spokesperson. "It is one of our favorite experiences when we are engaged with a company that has pulled together all the right pieces of the puzzle including a powerful financial team to capitalize on a growing trend in the ever stable yet challenging medical sector."

About Hybrid Financial, Ltd.

Founded in 2011, Hybrid Financial is a high-impact outreach and awareness company working on behalf of clients in the financial services industry. Our unique approach helps us effectively and efficiently build brands and launch products on behalf of our small, medium and large clients. We are a growing team based out of Toronto and offer comprehensive coverage of both the Canadian and U.S. markets.



About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in Billing-as-a-Service offering SaaS-style recurring revenue contracts and software for more than 2250 US healthcare providers. Kovo helps healthcare providers digitally track and manage complex patient care registration, services, billing and payments in a seamless way. Currently, through its clients, Kovo processes over $250 million CAD ($200M USD) in annual billing transactions for more than 3.5 million patients. By offering effective billing practices, Kovo helps healthcare practitioners get paid so they can focus on offering quality care. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222029

SOURCE: Kovo HealthTech Corporation