Athena Bitcoin Global: Sam Nazarro to Represent Athena Bitcoin at the CBC Summit 2024

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3,2024 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company), a leading international operator of bitcoin ATMs and digital asset fintech solutions, today announced that Sam Nazarro, Chief Compliance Officer and Regulatory Counsel, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming CBC Summit 2024. The summit, a premier event for industry leaders, will take place on September 12th, 2024, at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Sam Nazarro will bring his vast experience and insights to the panel discussion titled "The Future of Financial Crime," scheduled from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM. This session will provide a comprehensive exploration of the ever-evolving landscape of financial crime, focusing on the latest strategies and tactics used by criminals. Sam, alongside other distinguished panelists, will delve into how crypto analytics companies are collaborating with banks and regulators to combat current financial threats and anticipate emerging risks.

Sam Nazarro's extensive career includes prominent roles at the Department of Justice (DOJ), where he served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division. His leadership was pivotal in overseeing corporate criminal resolutions and managing investigations into FCPA and AML violations. In his current role at Athena Bitcoin, Sam leads global compliance operations, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements across five countries and safeguarding the integrity of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

"We are proud to have Sam Nazarro represent Athena Bitcoin at this prestigious event," said Matias Goldenhörn, CEO of Athena Bitcoin. "His expertise and experience are invaluable assets to our company and the broader financial community."

The CBC Summit is renowned for bringing together the brightest minds in compliance, financial regulation, and cryptocurrency. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain firsthand insights from industry leaders like Sam Nazarro on the future of financial crime and the critical role of compliance in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit CBC Summit's official website.

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin ATMs, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in thirty-three US states and territories, and in four countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Contact: Rachele Andrejczak

