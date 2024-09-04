Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.09.2024 02:26 Uhr
324 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Athena Bitcoin Global: Sam Nazzaro to Represent Athena Bitcoin at the CBC Summit 2024

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company), a leading international operator of bitcoin ATMs and digital asset fintech solutions, today announced that Sam Nazzaro, Chief Compliance Officer and Regulatory Counsel, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming CBC Summit 2024. The summit, a premier event for industry leaders, will take place on September 12th, 2024, at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Sam Nazzaro will bring his vast experience and insights to the panel discussion titled "The Future of Financial Crime," scheduled from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM. This session will provide a comprehensive exploration of the ever-evolving landscape of financial crime, focusing on the latest strategies and tactics used by criminals. Sam, alongside other distinguished panelists, will delve into how crypto analytics companies are collaborating with banks and regulators to combat current financial threats and anticipate emerging risks.

Sam Nazzaro's extensive career includes prominent roles at the Department of Justice (DOJ), where he served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division. His leadership was pivotal in overseeing corporate criminal resolutions and managing investigations into FCPA and AML violations. In his current role at Athena Bitcoin, Sam leads global compliance operations, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements across five countries and safeguarding the integrity of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

"We are proud to have Sam Nazzaro represent Athena Bitcoin at this prestigious event," said Matias Goldenhörn, CEO of Athena Bitcoin. "His expertise and experience are invaluable assets to our company and the broader financial community."

The CBC Summit is renowned for bringing together the brightest minds in compliance, financial regulation, and cryptocurrency. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain firsthand insights from industry leaders like Sam Nazarro on the future of financial crime and the critical role of compliance in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit CBC Summit's official website.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin ATMs, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in thirty-three US states and territories, and in four countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Rachele Andrejczak
Director of Marketing
Athena Bitcoin Inc.
marketing@athenabitcon.com
(786) 347-6242

SOURCE: Athena Bitcoin Global



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.