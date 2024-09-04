Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") announces the strategic decision to reduce the size of their claims across three of its projects. The decision follows an extensive review of the exploration data and will enable the Company to concentrate their efforts on areas with the highest potential for success.

Scotch Creek's Technical Director, Mr. Robert D. Marvin commented, "The Scotch Creek team has made the decision to reduce our land position in the Clayton Valley and nearby Miranda property. The retained claims at each of the projects contain what we believe to be the best exploration targets. The exploration results from 2023 and 2024 were compiled to determine which claims could be trimmed from the properties."

This targeted approach ensures that all retained claims are believed to contain the Companies top exploration targets. The Macallan East lithium project located in the Clayton Valley will consist of 87 claims totaling 1,740 acres, while the neighboring Highlands West lithium project will be reduced to 149 claims and 2,980 acres. The Companies Miranda lithium property located in the Jackson Valley will be 170 claims and 3,400 acres and the Cupz property totaling 39 claims and 780 acres.

Cancellation of Issued Options

In conjunction with the reduction of claims, Scotch Creek has also made the decision to cancel all issued options. This measure reflects the Company's commitment to maintaining financial discipline and ensuring that its capital structure supports its strategic goals.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

