Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) ("Criterium" or the "Company") announces the departure of Mr. Robin Auld, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Criterium extends its heartfelt thanks to Robin Auld for his substantial contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. Robin has served Criterium since its recapitalization in 2022, steering the Company through significant growth milestones.

Matthew Klukas will continue to act in the role of Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company until the Board of Directors of the Company appoints a permanent replacement.

About Criterium Energy Ltd.

Criterium Energy Ltd. is an upstream energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of assets in Southeast Asia that can deliver scalable growth and cash generation. The Company focuses on maximizing total shareholder return by executing on three strategic pillars, namely (1) successful and sustainable reputation, (2) innovation and technology arbitrage, and (3) operational and safety excellence.

