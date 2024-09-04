Warpaint London PLC Announces Notice of Results

Warpaint London plc (AIM:W7L)(OTCQX:WPNTF), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands,will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 on Tuesday 17 September 2024.

Analyst Briefing

The Company's management will be hosting a presentation for analysts on the day of results at 9.30 a.m. BST. Those who wish to attend the briefing should register their interest with Florence Chandler at florence.chandler@investor-focus.co.uk.

Warpaint London plc

Warpaint sells branded cosmetics under the lead brand names of W7 and Technic. W7 is sold in the UK primarily to major retailers and internationally to local distributors or retail chains. The Technic brand is sold in the UK and continental Europe with a significant focus on the gifting market, principally for high street retailers and supermarkets. In addition, Warpaint supplies cosmetics under its other brand names of Man'stuff, Body Collection and Chit Chat, each targeting a different demographic.

