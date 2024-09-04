Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024

WKN: A2DHJQ | ISIN: GB00BYMF3676
Frankfurt
04.09.24
08:01 Uhr
6,500 Euro
+0,150
+2,36 %
ACCESSWIRE
04.09.2024 08:02 Uhr
Warpaint London PLC Announces Notice of Results

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Warpaint London plc (AIM:W7L)(OTCQX:WPNTF), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7 and Technic brands,will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 on Tuesday 17 September 2024.

Analyst Briefing

The Company's management will be hosting a presentation for analysts on the day of results at 9.30 a.m. BST. Those who wish to attend the briefing should register their interest with Florence Chandler at florence.chandler@investor-focus.co.uk.

Enquiries:

Warpaint London plc

c/o IFC

Sam Bazini - Chief Executive Officer
Eoin Macleod - Managing Director
Neil Rodol - Chief Financial Officer
Adam Kay - Investor Relations


+1 310 868 6380 (US Number)

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

+44 (0)20 7408 4090

Patrick Castle, Daniel Bush - Corporate Advisory
Fiona Conroy - Corporate Broking

IFC Advisory (Financial PR & IR)
Tim Metcalfe, Graham Herring, Florence Chandler

+44 (0)20 3934 6630

Warpaint London plc

Warpaint sells branded cosmetics under the lead brand names of W7 and Technic. W7 is sold in the UK primarily to major retailers and internationally to local distributors or retail chains. The Technic brand is sold in the UK and continental Europe with a significant focus on the gifting market, principally for high street retailers and supermarkets. In addition, Warpaint supplies cosmetics under its other brand names of Man'stuff, Body Collection and Chit Chat, each targeting a different demographic.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Warpaint London plc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
