The U. S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said the plan intentionally drives development closer to transmission lines or on previously disturbed lands to avoid protected lands, sensitive cultural resources and important wildlife habitat. From pv magazine USA The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced its proposed roadmap for solar energy development on public lands, designed to expand solar projects on public lands. This release is the proposed updated Western Solar Plan, which was first published in 2012 and designed to guide responsible solar development on public lands in Arizona, California, ...

