PR Newswire
04.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
116 Leser



Who Needs Money for Epic Memories? Klook Offers Free, Once-in-a-Lifetime Adventures

  • From snowboarding with a World Champion at the Top of Europe to being grand marshal of the Mickey & Friends Street Celebration, Klook offers exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences across the globe - for free!

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever dreamed of being grand marshal of the Mickey & Friends Street Celebration? Or perhaps you've imagined snowboarding with a World Champion or swimming with whale sharks under the stars on a private island?


Who says the most epic experiences must break the bank? With the rising cost of living on everyone's mind, Klook is flipping the script on its 10th birthday. Starting today, Klook users can register for a chance to win exclusive, one-off 'Money Can't Buy Experiences' around the world- free of charge!

"We know travelers are always searching for unique, shareable experiences, but rising costs can make these dreams feel unattainable. As the category leader in experiences, we wanted to go above and beyond for our users. That's why, to celebrate our 10th anniversary, we're giving back with these spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that truly embody what Klook stands for-creating unforgettable moments that last a lifetime," said Marcus Yong, Vice President of Global Marketing, Klook.

The five 'Money Can't Buy Experiences' include:

  1. A royal dream comes true at Hong Kong Disneyland: Immerse yourself in a world of enchantment and be the grand marshal of the Mickey & Friends Street Celebration. Cap off the experience with an unforgettable night in the enchanting Cinderella Suite. This is more than an experience; it's a celebration of magical dreams. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is a royal dream come true.

  2. Snowboarding down the top of Europe with a World Champion: Join World Champion snowboarder Gian Simmen for a day of snowboarding and gourmet dining at the 'Top of Europe' in Jungfraujoch, Switzerland.

  3. Be a vet for a day at Mandai Wildlife in Singapore: Be a vet for a day at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, where you'll join the veterinary team and explore their state-of-the-art hospital.

  4. Starlit swim with Whale Sharks on a Private Maldives Island: Enjoy a 2-night, 3-day escape at COMO Maalifushi in the Maldives, including a nighttime snorkeling expedition to witness majestic whale sharks.

  5. Dive, Dine, and Groove Underwater in Dubai: Be the first person ever to eat and drink underwater, and experience the world's deepest diving pool at Deep Dive Dubai.

Media assets can be downloaded here

To participate, users can visit Klook and register their interest in the selected 'Money Can't Buy Experiences'. Aspiring winners are encouraged to share their personal stories, explaining why they are the biggest fans or how these adventures align with their aspirations. Submissions close 31 October[1] and Klook will announce the winners in November.

"We're empowering our users to embrace their 'Main Character Energy,' making them feel like the stars of their own adventures. It's all about helping them create those once-in-a-lifetime moments that they'll cherish forever," added Yong.

With the launch of these five exclusive 'Money Can't Buy Experiences', Klook is kicking off its 10th birthday celebrations. This is just the first part of our anniversary festivities-stay tuned for another exciting series of unique 'Money Can't Buy Experiences' that we'll unveil later in October. Stay tuned for additional surprises, deals, and unique adventures, and join us in celebrating a decade of delivering your world of joy with exceptional travel experiences.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.klook.com/tetris/promo/klookturns10/

[1] Please note that entry closes on 22 September for 'A Royal dream comes true at Hong Kong Disneyland' experience

About Klook

Klook is Asia's leading platform for experiences and travel services. We curate quality experiences ranging from attractions and tours to local transport and experiential stays, in over 2,700 destinations globally. Founded in 2014, we are here to inspire and enable more moments of joy for travelers anytime, anywhere.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493303/Klook_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/who-needs-money-for-epic-memories-klook-offers-free-once-in-a-lifetime-adventures-302237592.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
