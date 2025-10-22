Royal Caribbean International: ROYAL CARIBBEAN REVEALS SUMMER 2027 ADVENTURES TO ALASKA

Vacationers are in for an action-packed lineup from Anthem of the Seas and its first-ever Cruisetour experiences to more ways to explore on Quantum, Serenade and Voyager of the Seas

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all adventure-seekers: Royal Caribbean has revealed its lineup of summer 2027 getaways for travelers to experience the wonders of Alaska. Vacationers can secure their front-row seats to The Last Frontier on weeklong voyages on Anthem, Quantum, Serenade and Voyager of the Seas. The boldest adventures on land and at sea are on deck with 7-night adventures fromSeattle; Seward, Alaska; and Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada, along with ways to take exploration to the next level with multi-night Cruisetour experiences on land. The 2027 Alaska vacations are now open to book on Royal Caribbean's websitefor Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members, ahead of the official opening on Thursday, Oct. 23.

From incredible landscapes to breathtaking wildlife, opportunities for exploration include whale watching in Sitka, Alaska, meeting professional dog sledders and their dog teams at Mendenhall Glacier near Juneau, Alaska, sky high views of Alaska's wilderness on helicopter tours and more. The memorable experiences continue on board with a variety of ways to thrill, chill, dine and be entertained for all ages. With the all-glass North Star observation capsule, rock-climbing walls, SeaPlex - featuring bumper cars, a sports court and roller-skating - and more, vacationers of all ages have ways to adventure at every corner.

Alaska Summer 2027 Highlights

Anthem of the Seas - From Vancouver and Seward

Vacationers on Anthem can explore the state's beauty on 7-night vacations from Seward and Vancouver to picturesque spots like Skagway and Ketchikan and through Hubbard Glacier . Plus, for the first time on Anthem , travelers can dial up the action before or after their adventure with a lineup of immersive overnight Cruisetour experiences on land . The expertly guided multi-night land expeditions span from exploring the must-see Denali National Park to journeys in luxury glass dome rail cars that put the sights of Alaska on full display. The memory making continues on Anthem with activities like the North Star all-glass observation capsule and the largest indoor activity space at sea with SeaPlex, along with flavors for every palate like Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Solarium Bistro , American classics at Johnny Rockets and more.





After a summer Down Under in Australia, Quantum of the Seas will sail 7-night vacations from Seattle to incredible landscapes across Sitka , Juneau and Skagway, where travelers can kayak in pristine waters and spot sea otters and other wildlife along the shore. More adventures await with the fan-favorite FlowRider surf simulator, an outdoor movie screen and laser tag . When it's time to refuel, there's a variety of ways to dine, including family-style Tuscan favorites at Jamie's Italian , premium steaks at Chops Grille and fresh sashimi at Izumi .





Vacationers can embark on weeklong explorations through Alaska's Inside Passage with majestic sights at Sitka, Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan . More activities for the whole family are in store onboard with a rock-climbing wall , poolside movie nights under the stars, live music at Schooner Bar, and flavors from restaurants such as Giovanni's Table , Chops Grille and Izumi .





Travelers can marvel at the natural beauty of Alaska for seven nights with visits to Juneau, Skagway, and take in the breathtaking views of Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier. Every kind of vacationer can make memories while on Voyager with an adults-only, indoor-outdoor Solarium for some relaxation time and ice skating, a mini golf course, laser tag and more.

Vacationers can learn more about the upcoming Alaska adventures on Royal Caribbean's website.

