HEYTEA launches limited edition tea - made with chocolate cheese foam! First of its kind collaboration

A 'New Asian tea' company - taking the UK by storm with drinks like 'Yumberry Boom' & 'Cheese Green Tea' - is joining forces with the UK's historic Royal Opera House in unique partnership

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A "New Asian Tea" brand rapidly expanding in the UK has launched its most groundbreaking collaboration to date by partnering with the Royal Ballet and Opera with a pop-up store inside the historic London building.

From 04/09-22/09, premium tea brand HEYTEA will offer its best-selling drinks such as 'Cheese Grape Boom' and "Supreme Brown Sugar Bobo Milk Tea", to theatre-goers and tea lovers alike in the Royal Ballet and Opera's Linbury Foyer. No ticket is needed to visit this pop-up which includes a one-off, limited-edition tea inspired by the return of ZooNation's The Mad Hatter's Tea Party to the RBO stage. The limited edition tea is like nothing seen before with 3 very distinct layers: Chocolate Cheese Foam on top, Red BlossomMilk Tea in the middle and Brown Sugar Boba at the bottom. It is designed to be drunk either as 3 separate parts or mixed.

The recent rising popularity in the global bubble tea market saw its size valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2023, with the UK gaining traction. Such is the popularity among UK consumers that HEYTEA is opening 3 new stores in the second half of the year - Leeds, Southampton and London. And a new large concept store was opened on New Oxford Street, London, at the end of July. This takes the total number of UK stores opened by HEYTEA to 12 by the end 2024.

Founded by 19-year-old Neo Nie Yunchen in 2012, the company has grown from a humble 300-square foot tea shop to a pioneer in "New Asian Tea" with over 4,100 stores across 300 cities worldwide. The brand hosted a pop-up store in Paris during the Olympics, and more stores are planned for Australia, the USA and South Korea.

HEYTEA uses the finest fresh ingredients, with no artificial flavours; so the drinks are a healthier alternative to many other milk or bubble teas in the market. HEYTEA has also switched to organic milk and offers customers a 0-calorie sweetener option.

