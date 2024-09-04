Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRZ2 | ISIN: GB00BNK9TP58 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VZ
Tradegate
03.09.24
21:35 Uhr
2,525 Euro
+0,025
+1,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4452,52008:44
2,4602,50008:26
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trustpilot hits 300 million consumer reviews globally

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpilot, the global online consumer review platform, has today announced it has reached a significant milestone with over 300 million consumer reviews now on the platform, helping consumers make the right choices and businesses build trust, grow and improve their services.

Trustpilot logo

54 million reviews were posted in 2023 alone, an increase of 17% year on year, and more than one million businesses have now been reviewed on Trustpilot.

Earlier this year Trustpilot announced two new executive hires: Brian Green was appointed as Chief Revenue Officer and Carolyn Ryan as Chief Strategy Officer. The appointments strengthen Trustpilot's senior leadership team as it continues to deliver on its vision to be the universal symbol of trust.

Trustpilot has also continued to invest in technology and systems to identify and remove fake reviews from the platform, as outlined in its latest Transparency Report. Trustpilot removed 6% of total reviews in both 2023 (3.3 million) and 2022 (2.6 million), with its automated detection systems and reporting from businesses and consumers helping to identify fake reviews.

Adrian Blair, Trustpilot's CEO said: "Reaching this milestone is a vote of confidence from those who have made Trustpilot the valued source of information that it is today. We are hugely grateful to our community of reviewers for trusting us as a reliable platform to share their experiences and feedback. With over a million businesses reviewed on Trustpilot, we remain steadfast in our commitment to be the universal symbol of trust for consumers and businesses."

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever - to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial - we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews on the platform and 57 million monthly active users across the globe, with 117 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing. We have more than 900 employees and we're headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in Amsterdam, Denver, Edinburgh, Hamburg, London, Melbourne, Milan and New York.

For more information, please visit www.trustpilot.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236459/4317181/Trustpilot_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trustpilot-hits-300-million-consumer-reviews-globally-302237063.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.