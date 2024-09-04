Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Half-Yearly Results to 30 June 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

Global Opportunities Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Half-Yearly Results for the six months to 30 June 2024 (unaudited)

Financial Highlights

INCREASE IN NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 1.4% NET ASSET VALUE TOTAL RETURN* 3.1% SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS £107.9m DISCOUNT TO NET ASSET VALUE* 19.8%

30 June 2024 31 December 2023 % Change Net Assets/Shareholders' Funds (£) 107,896,000 106,411,000 1.4 Shares in issue 29,222,180 29,222,180 - Net Asset Value per share (pence)* 369.2 364.1 1.4 Share Price (pence) 296.0 298.0 (0.7) Share Price Discount to Net Asset Value (%)* 19.8 18.2 n/a

* Alternative Performance Measure.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present the Company's interim report for the six months to 30 June 2024.

Investment performance

For the six months to 30 June 2024, the Company generated positive returns. Net Asset Value ('NAV') Total Return increased by 3.1% whilst Share Price Total Return increased by 1.0%, with dividends assumed to be reinvested. In comparison, the FTSE All-World Index rose 12.2% on a total return basis, with the strong performance experienced at the end of 2023 continuing into the first half of 2024. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index on the other hand declined by approximately 2%. We would continue to remind shareholders however, that the Company has no stated benchmark against which it seeks to outperform. Its objective is to achieve real long-term total return through investing globally in undervalued assets.

As at 30 June 2024 the Company had Net Assets of £107.9m (31 December 2023: £106.4m), the NAV per ordinary share was 369.2p (31 December 2023: 364.1p) and the middle market price per share on the London Stock Exchange was 296.0p (31 December 2023: 298.0p), representing a discount of 19.8% to NAV.

Share capital and discount

The widening of the Company's discount from its year-end position of 18.2% is disappointing albeit the discount averaged a comparable 18.4% during the period. The average discount of the 'Flexible Investment' sector of the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') (of which the Company is a member) was 22.2% as at 30 June 2024. The narrowing of the Company's discount is a focus of the Board and the opportunities to expand the Company's reach by appealing to a wider shareholder base are continuing to be explored. No share buybacks were undertaken during the period.

2024 Annual General Meeting

I chaired my third Annual General Meeting of the Company which was held on 16 May 2024 ('the AGM'). On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all those shareholders for their engagement, either in person or by way of proxy, and was pleased to note that all resolutions were formally passed by the requisite majority at the AGM.

Portfolio Information

Shareholders can keep up to date on the performance of the portfolio through the Company's website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com where you will find information on the Company, a monthly factsheet and research articles by our Executive Director, Dr Nairn. There is also an option to sign-up to receive the latest publications directly via email.

Outlook

In the short to medium term the outlook is dominated by geopolitical events. A large number of Western countries are facing elections. In the UK we have the prospect of reasonable stability with the election of a new Labour government which is emphasising fiscal responsibility and growth. The outlook is less stable when one considers the recent results of the French elections and the looming US Presidential election. The war in Ukraine grinds on with shocking loss of life and China has been making ominous noises about Taiwan for some time now. Equity markets have been remarkably resilient against this backdrop such that they are close to historically high valuations on a cyclically adjusted basis. This leaves us with a continued risk averse approach albeit with some opportunities beginning to appear, particularly further down the market capitalisation scale.

Keep in Touch

As always, the Board welcomes communication from shareholders and I can be contacted through the Company Secretary at cosec@junipartners.com.

Cahal Dowds

Chairman

3 September 2024

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR'S REPORT

The first six months of 2024 broadly followed the pattern of 2023 albeit that equity returns were particularly skewed towards the artificial intelligence ('AI') theme and a small number of US technology stocks in particular. Whilst AI has been widely used since the 1980's the 'new' AI relates to its ability to process the written word through 'large language models' ('LLMs'). This element of AI is still in the early stages and whilst it will inevitably bring productivity improvements in a range of areas it is not the economic panacea that markets seem to believe. We remain in an environment with elevated valuations and meaningful government debt overhangs which have to constrain policy. This reality is dawning on electorates which are reacting to the realisation that incumbent governments cannot satisfy all the promises that have been made. This will lead to more political instability with France as an early example. Against this backdrop the UK stands out as an area of relative stability.

Whilst bond markets have corrected, equity market valuations remain at historically high levels which implies substantial risk, even if the economic and political background were more supportive. For this reason, the portfolio remains conservatively positioned. However, the composition is more nuanced since we still see opportunities, particularly outside of the mega-caps. In the first half we initiated positions in Qinetiq and Jet2 for example. Qinetiq has leadership positions in a number of defence related areas and Jet2, whilst affected by the economic cycle, combines a low valuation with a high-quality management team. This has been part of increasing exposure to the UK equities. The portfolio also reoriented part of the Japanese exposure from larger companies which had performed well into the AVI Japan Special Situations Fund to take advantage of the value in the over-capitalised Japanese small-cap companies.

We anticipate that the stark economic choices facing the major economies will prove increasingly difficult to ignore and will become ever more evident in company results/ forecasts. Combining this with an unfolding election season and the global geopolitical tensions suggests that the seemingly unshakeable optimism of equity markets will be severely tested.

The portfolio has been constructed to try and provide positive returns through the cycle including periods of asset market decline. For this reason, one of the characteristics has been a volatility level around one third that of equity markets. The target has been to identify attractive investments without taking on meaningful broad equity market risk. There will come a time when it is appropriate to take a more sanguine view of risk and we are prepared to do this when the potential returns justify.

Dr Sandy Nairn

Executive Director

3 September 2024

PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENTS

as at 30 June 2024 (unaudited)

Company Sector Country Valuation £'000 % of Net assets Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF1 Financials Luxembourg 16,113 14.9 AVI Japan Special Situations Fund Financials Japan 8,097 7.5 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp2 Financials Luxembourg 7,842 7.3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3,749 3.5 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3,345 3.1 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2,902 2.7 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2,658 2.5 ENI Energy Italy 2,606 2.4 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2,360 2.2 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2,276 2.1 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2,204 2.0 Alibaba Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2,186 2.0 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2,163 2.0 Orange Communication Services France 2,110 2.0 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1,954 1.8 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1,952 1.8 Sanofi Health Care France 1,820 1.7 RTX Industrials United States 1,804 1.7 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1,753 1.6 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1,512 1.4 Total investments 71,406 66.2 Cash and other net current assets 36,490 33.8 Net assets 107,896 100.0

1 Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

2 Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS

as at 30 June 2024 (% net assets)

Sector Distribution Geographical Distribution Sector % Region / country % Financials: Long-Short Fund 14.9 Europe ex UK 11.4 Financials: Japan Fund 7.5 Europe: Long-Short Fund 14.9 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.3 Total Europe 26.3 Financials: Direct Equities 2.2 North America: Private Equity Fund 7.3 Total Financials 31.9 North America: Direct Equities 4.9 Industrials 9.8 Total North America 12.2 Consumer Staples 7.2 United Kingdom 13.9 Energy 5.9 Japan 9.1 Consumer Discretionary 3.6 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.7 Communication Services 3.4 Cash and other net assets* 33.8 Information Technology 2.7 Health Care 1.7 Cash and other net assets* 33.8

The figures detailed in the sector distribution represent the Company's exposure to those sectors.

The figures detailed in the geographical distribution represent the Company's exposure to these countries or regional areas through its investments and cash.

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

*The geographical distribution of cash and other net assets as at 30 June 2024 is based on currencies held in the following regions/countries:

US Dollar 24.8% British Pound 6.4% Swiss Franc 2.2% Euro 0.3% Japanese Yen 0.1% 33.8%

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The important events that have occurred during the period under review and the key factors influencing the Financial Statements are set out in the Chairman's Statement and Executive Director's Report on pages 3 to 5 of the Interim Report. The principal factors that could impact the remaining six months of the financial year are also detailed in the Chairman's Statement and Executive Director's Report.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board has considered the principal and emerging risks facing the Company. The Board has concluded that there are no significant additional risks facing the Company other than those detailed below and in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Board considers that the following risks remain the principal risks associated with investing in the Company: investment and strategy risk, key person risk, discount volatility risk, price risk, foreign currency risk, liquidity risk, operational risk and regulatory risk. Other risks associated with investing in the Company include, but are not limited to, credit risk, interest rate risk and gearing risk. These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail under the heading "Principal risks and uncertainties" within the Strategic Report in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The emerging risks facing the Company have largely remained unchanged since those detailed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023, namely those risks arising from heightened geopolitical tensions.

The risks identified by the Board as detailed above are not exhaustive and various other risks may apply to an investment in the Company. Potential investors may wish to obtain independent financial advice as to the suitability of investing in the Company.

Going Concern

The Half-Yearly Report has been prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors consider that this is the appropriate basis as they have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence and meet its financial commitments as they fall due for a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the unaudited financial statements.

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

The condensed set of Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard ("FRS") 104: "Interim Financial Reporting", gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and

This Half-Yearly Report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(a) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year, and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.

This Half-Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

This Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:

Cahal Dowds

Chairman

3 September 2024

INCOME STATEMENT

for the six months to 30 June 2024 (unaudited)

Six months to 30 June 2024 Six months to 30 June 2023 Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss - 2,288 2,288 - 564 564 Unrealised foreign exchange losses on current assets - (157) (157) - (2,278) (2,278) Realised foreign exchange losses on current assets - (342) (342) - (7) (7) Income 1,623 - 1,623 1,539 - 1,539 Management fee (20) (48) (68) (25) (58) (83) Other expenses (299) - (299) (348) - (348) Net return before finance costs and taxation 1,304 1,741 3,045 1,166 (1,779) (613) Finance costs Interest payable and related charges (9) - (9) (8) - (8) Net return before taxation 1,295 1,741 3,036 1,158 (1,779) (621) Taxation - overseas withholding tax (90) - (90) (182) - (182) Net return after taxation 1,205 1,741 2,946 976 (1,779) (803) Return per share 4.1p 6.0p 10.1p 3.3p (6.1)p (2.8)p

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company.

The revenue and capital columns are prepared in accordance with guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

A separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has not been prepared as all gains and losses are included in the Income Statement.

BALANCE SHEET

as at 30 June 2024 (unaudited)

30 June 2024 (unaudited) £'000 31 December 2023 (audited) £'000 Fixed asset investments Investments at fair value through profit or loss 71,406 64,083 Current assets Debtors 587 374 Cash at bank and short-term deposits 36,030 42,105 36,617 42,479 Current liabilities Creditors (127) (151) (127) (151) Net current assets 36,490 42,328 Net assets 107,896 106,411 Capital and reserves Called-up share capital 645 645 Share premium 1,597 1,597 Capital redemption reserve 14 14 Special reserve 9,760 9,760 Capital reserve 92,022 90,281 Revenue reserve 3,858 4,114 Total shareholders' funds 107,896 106,411 Net asset value per share 369.2 364.1

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the six months to 30 June 2024 (unaudited)

Six months to 30 June 2024 Share capital £'000 Share premium £'000 Capital redemption reserve £'000 Special reserve £'000 Capital reserve £'000 Revenue reserve £'000 Total £'000 At 31 December 2023 645 1,597 14 9,760 90,281 4,114 106,411 Net return after taxation - - - - 1,741 1,205 2,946 Dividends paid - - - - - (1,461) (1,461) At 30 June 2024 645 1,597 14 9,760 92,022 3,858 107,896

Six months to 30 June 2023 Share capital £'000 Share premium £'000 Capital redemption reserve £'000 Special reserve £'000 Capital reserve £'000 Revenue reserve £'000 Total £'000 At 31 December 2022 645 1,597 14 9,760 90,098 4,030 106,144 Net return after taxation - - - - (1,779) 976 (803) Dividends paid - - - - - (1,461) (1,461) At 30 June 2023 645 1,597 14 9,760 88,319 3,545 103,880

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

For the six months to 30 June 2024 (unaudited)

Six months to 30 June 2024 £'000 Six months to 30 June 2023 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 3,036 (621) Adjustments for: Gains on investments (2,288) (564) Interest payable 9 8 Purchases of investments* (15,132) (52) Sales of investments* 10,077 4,383 Dividend income (921) (1,105) Other income (702) (434) Dividend income received 877 1,064 Other income received 610 456 Increase in receivables (39) (2) Decrease in payables (24) (76) Overseas withholding tax deducted (108) (185) (7,641) 3,493 Net cash flows from operating activities (4,605) 2,872 Cash flows from financing activities Equity dividends paid from revenue (1,461) (1,461) Interest paid (9) (9) Net cash flows from financing activities (1,470) (1,470) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,075) 1,402 Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 42,105 36,629 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 36,030 38,031

* Receipts from the sale of, and payments to acquire, investment securities have been classified as components of cash flows from operating activities because they form part of the Company's dealing operations.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the six months to 30 June 2024

Accounting policies

Basis of accounting

The Company applies Financial Reporting Standard ("FRS") 102: "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland" and the Statement of Recommended Practice as issued by the AIC. The Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the six months to 30 June 2024 in accordance with FRS 104: "Interim Financial Reporting".

The accounting policies are set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and remain unchanged. 70% of management fees and finance costs relating to borrowings are charged to capital, with 30% of these costs charged to revenue, as detailed in the Income Statement.

Going concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and on the basis that approval as an investment trust company will continue to be met.

The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least 12 months from the date when these financial statements were approved.

The Directors have noted that the Company, holding a portfolio consisting principally of liquid listed investments and cash balances, is able to meet the obligations of the Company as they fall due, any future funding requirements and finance future additional investments. The Company is a closed end fund, where assets are not required to be liquidated to meet day-to-day redemptions.

The Directors have reviewed stress tests assessing the impact of changes and scenario analysis to assist them in determination of going concern. In making this assessment, the Directors have considered plausible downside scenarios that have been financially modelled. These tests apply to any set of circumstances in which asset value and income are significantly impaired. The conclusion was that in a plausible downside scenario, the Company could continue to meet its liabilities. Whilst the economic future is uncertain, and the Directors believe that it is possible the Company could experience further reductions in income and/or market value, the opinion of the Directors is that this is unlikely to be to a level which would threaten the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Company and its key service providers have put in place contingency plans to minimise disruption. Furthermore, the Directors are not aware of any material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, having taken into account the liquidity of the Company's investment portfolio and the Company's financial position in respect of its cash flows, borrowing facilities and investment commitments. Therefore, the financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis.

Comparative information

The financial information for the six months to 30 June 2024 and for the six months to 30 June 2023 have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on such reviews. The financial information contained in this report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in the Companies Act 2006.

The latest published audited financial statements which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies are the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023; the report of the Independent Auditor thereon was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006. Information shown for the year ended 31 December 2023 is extracted from that Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business. The Company primarily invests in listed companies.

Income

Six months to 30 June 2024 £'000 Six months to 30 June 2023 £'000 Revenue Income from investments UK dividend income 278 257 Overseas dividend income 643 848 921 1,105 Total income comprises Dividend income 921 1,105 Rebate income 38 30 Bank interest 664 404 1,623 1,539

Dividends

Six months to 30 June 2024 £'000 Six months to 30 June 2023 £'000 2023 final dividend of 5.0p per ordinary share paid in May 2024 1,461 - 2022 final dividend of 5.0p per ordinary share paid in May 2023 - 1,461 1,461 1,461

Return per share

Six months to 30 June 2024 Six months to 30 June 2023 Net return £'000 Per share pence Net return £'000 Per share pence Revenue return after taxation 1,205 4.1 976 3.3 Capital return after taxation 1,741 6.0 (1,779) (6.1) Total return 2,946 10.1 (803) (2.8)

The returns per share for the six months to 30 June 2024 are based on 29,222,180 shares (six months to 30 June 2023: 29,222,180 shares), being the weighted average number of shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation during the period.

Investments

Six months to 30 June 2024 £'000 Year to 31 December 2023 £'000 Opening book cost 54,044 60,663 Changes in fair value of investments 10,039 8,620 Opening fair value 64,083 69,283 Movements in the period: Purchases at cost 15,132 949 Sales - proceeds (10,097) (8,420) Sales - realised gains on sales 280 852 Changes in fair value of investments 2,008 1,419 Closing fair value 71,406 64,083 Closing book cost 59,359 54,044 Changes in fair value of investments 12,047 10,039 Closing fair value 71,406 64,083

The fair value hierarchy for investments held at fair value at the period end is as follows:

30 June 2024 £'000 31 December 2023 £'000 Level 1 47,451 41,135 Level 2 16,113 14,699 Level 3 7,842 8,249 71,406 64,083

Cash at bank and short-term deposits

30 June 2024 £'000 31 December 2023 £'000 US dollar 26,702 25,904 Sterling 6,805 5,011 Swiss franc 2,302 2,441 Euro 123 125 Japanese yen 88 8,613 South Korean won 10 11 36,030 42,105

During the period, the Company opened a new US dollar notice account with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited. As at 30 June 2024 £10,500,000 was placed on deposit (31 December 2023: £nil).

The Company also opened two new US dollar liquidity funds with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan respectively. As at 30 June 2024 £7,685,000 was placed in each fund, totalling £15,370,000 (31 December 2023: £nil).

Net asset value per share and share capital

The NAV is based on net assets at 30 June 2024 of £107,896,000 (31 December 2023: £106,411,000) and on 29,222,180 shares (31 December 2023: 29,222,180 shares), being the number of shares, excluding shares held in treasury, in circulation at the period end.

During the six months to 30 June 2024, no shares were repurchased or issued from Treasury by the Company.

As at 30 June 2024 there were 64,509,642 shares in issue of which 35,287,462 shares were held in treasury, resulting in there being 29,222,180 shares in circulation.

Related party transactions

Dr Sandy Nairn is the Executive Director of the Company and is a substantial shareholder.

The Company has invested in Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp ("VPC"). The Alternative Investment Fund Manager of VPC is Goodhart Partners LLP ("Goodhart"). Goodhart Partners S.a.r.l. is the general partner to VPC and is 100% owned by Goodhart. Goodhart was also appointed to provide investment sub-advisory services to the Company with effect from 31 May 2023.

Dr Nairn is the sole controller of a company which holds a significant shareholding (30.61%) in Goodhart and will be a beneficiary of the management fees and carried interest payable to Goodhart related companies. Given Dr Nairn's interests in Goodhart, it was agreed with him, in March 2023, that his salary would be reduced (such reduction equalling the entire salary, if necessary) by his share (through his minority interest in Goodhart) of amounts credited in the same period in respect of (i) any carried interest on co-investments made by the Company alongside Goodhart and (ii) any partnership profit allocations attributable to Goodhart's net profits on fees earned from the Company (including the Company's existing investment in VPC and any carried interest attributable to VPC earned by Goodhart or any Goodhart-sponsored vehicle).

Post balance sheet events

There were no events subsequent to the half-year end and up to 3 September 2024, the date of this report.

[END]