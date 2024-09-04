Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
04.09.24
08:07 Uhr
1,920 Euro
-0,042
-2,14 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9141,97409:52
Dow Jones News
04.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
04 September 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 03 September 2024 it purchased a total of 147,976 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           97,976     50,000 
                            EUR1.9560 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6500 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9360     GBP1.6340 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9447     GBP1.6385

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 636,494,975 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,309      1.9540        XDUB     08:36:55      00029176028TRDU1 
181       1.9520        XDUB     09:09:51      00029176169TRDU1 
176       1.9520        XDUB     09:09:51      00029176170TRDU1 
2,025      1.9520        XDUB     09:09:51      00029176172TRDU1 
2,400      1.9500        XDUB     09:09:51      00029176173TRDU1 
1,022      1.9560        XDUB     09:29:07      00029176224TRDU1 
4,452      1.9540        XDUB     09:29:08      00029176225TRDU1 
2,305      1.9540        XDUB     10:08:38      00029176368TRDU1 
4,446      1.9520        XDUB     10:08:38      00029176369TRDU1 
2,126      1.9480        XDUB     10:48:10      00029176467TRDU1 
269       1.9480        XDUB     11:00:57      00029176491TRDU1 
1,700      1.9480        XDUB     11:00:57      00029176490TRDU1 
253       1.9480        XDUB     11:00:57      00029176489TRDU1 
787       1.9400        XDUB     11:08:40      00029176506TRDU1 
1,610      1.9400        XDUB     11:08:40      00029176507TRDU1 
2,229      1.9500        XDUB     11:46:42      00029176566TRDU1 
783       1.9480        XDUB     11:46:42      00029176570TRDU1 
1,500      1.9480        XDUB     11:46:42      00029176569TRDU1 
273       1.9460        XDUB     11:46:42      00029176571TRDU1 
2,315      1.9460        XDUB     12:05:14      00029176617TRDU1 
693       1.9460        XDUB     12:21:25      00029176638TRDU1 
755       1.9460        XDUB     12:21:25      00029176637TRDU1 
366       1.9460        XDUB     12:38:56      00029176711TRDU1 
2,132      1.9460        XDUB     12:38:56      00029176710TRDU1 
415       1.9440        XDUB     12:44:08      00029176749TRDU1 
3,000      1.9440        XDUB     12:44:08      00029176748TRDU1 
1,500      1.9440        XDUB     12:44:08      00029176747TRDU1 
2,349      1.9440        XDUB     13:19:53      00029177038TRDU1 
4,430      1.9440        XDUB     13:19:53      00029177039TRDU1 
135       1.9460        XDUB     13:53:39      00029177224TRDU1 
1,294      1.9460        XDUB     13:53:39      00029177223TRDU1 
1,294      1.9460        XDUB     13:53:39      00029177222TRDU1 
2,213      1.9480        XDUB     14:12:39      00029177319TRDU1 
911       1.9440        XDUB     14:22:43      00029177400TRDU1 
1,500      1.9440        XDUB     14:22:43      00029177399TRDU1 
4,700      1.9440        XDUB     14:40:47      00029177706TRDU1 
2,159      1.9440        XDUB     14:47:02      00029177864TRDU1 
2,198      1.9400        XDUB     14:49:36      00029177900TRDU1 
2,159      1.9400        XDUB     14:49:36      00029177899TRDU1 
2,123      1.9380        XDUB     14:49:36      00029177901TRDU1 
2,725      1.9360        XDUB     15:01:04      00029178058TRDU1 
1,500      1.9360        XDUB     15:04:00      00029178126TRDU1 
367       1.9360        XDUB     15:04:00      00029178125TRDU1 
667       1.9360        XDUB     15:04:00      00029178124TRDU1 
2,002      1.9400        XDUB     15:36:46      00029178592TRDU1 
3,042      1.9400        XDUB     15:36:46      00029178591TRDU1 
1,709      1.9400        XDUB     15:46:27      00029178775TRDU1 
2,324      1.9400        XDUB     15:46:27      00029178774TRDU1 
720       1.9400        XDUB     15:46:27      00029178773TRDU1 
2,154      1.9380        XDUB     15:48:12      00029178818TRDU1 
2,441      1.9380        XDUB     15:48:12      00029178817TRDU1 
642       1.9420        XDUB     16:11:49      00029179131TRDU1 
226       1.9420        XDUB     16:11:49      00029179133TRDU1 
1,484      1.9420        XDUB     16:11:49      00029179132TRDU1 
5        1.9420        XDUB     16:17:26      00029179227TRDU1 
2,176      1.9420        XDUB     16:18:09      00029179249TRDU1 
2,136      1.9420        XDUB     16:18:09      00029179246TRDU1 
2,169      1.9420        XDUB     16:18:09      00029179245TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,000      1.6500        XLON     08:59:26      00029176144TRDU1 
391       1.6500        XLON     08:59:26      00029176145TRDU1 
104       1.6440        XLON     09:09:51      00029176168TRDU1 
4,820      1.6440        XLON     09:09:51      00029176171TRDU1 
2,589      1.6440        XLON     10:08:38      00029176370TRDU1 
2,213      1.6440        XLON     10:08:38      00029176371TRDU1 
1,206      1.6380        XLON     10:52:20      00029176477TRDU1 
1,130      1.6380        XLON     10:52:20      00029176478TRDU1 
2,230      1.6400        XLON     11:46:42      00029176567TRDU1 
2,173      1.6400        XLON     11:46:42      00029176568TRDU1 
1,591      1.6360        XLON     12:44:08      00029176744TRDU1 
220       1.6360        XLON     12:44:08      00029176745TRDU1 
854       1.6360        XLON     12:44:08      00029176746TRDU1 
2,302      1.6360        XLON     13:19:53      00029177037TRDU1 
2,222      1.6360        XLON     13:54:27      00029177233TRDU1 
2,208      1.6360        XLON     13:54:27      00029177234TRDU1 
2,296      1.6380        XLON     14:12:50      00029177320TRDU1 
163       1.6360        XLON     14:40:48      00029177707TRDU1 
2,395      1.6360        XLON     14:40:48      00029177708TRDU1 
2,403      1.6360        XLON     14:40:48      00029177709TRDU1 
1,700      1.6340        XLON     15:00:09      00029178032TRDU1 
620       1.6340        XLON     15:00:09      00029178033TRDU1 
1,965      1.6340        XLON     15:48:12      00029178814TRDU1 
5,004      1.6340        XLON     15:48:12      00029178815TRDU1 
2,317      1.6340        XLON     15:48:12      00029178816TRDU1 
2,884      1.6400        XLON     16:27:49      00029179474TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  344552 
EQS News ID:  1980911 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1980911&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.