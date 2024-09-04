Novarc Technologies Inc.: Novarc Technologies Launches An Industry First With AI, Machine Learning Computer Vision In Arc Welding To Fully Automate The Pipe Welding Process

NovEye AutonomyInc., a full-stack robotics company, specializing in the design and manufacturing of cobots and computer vision AI for automated welding applications, announced the company has launched NovEye Autonomy, September 3-6, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.

Novarc's welding automation technology has revolutionized manufacturing processes and is a productivity game changer for pipe fabrication shops serving the global maritime industry. Novarc's Spool Welding Robot (SWR) uses a floating long-reach manipulator, with a three-axis robotic arm at the end, designed specifically for pipe, small pressure vessel, and other types of roll welding, and is capable of welding flanges, tees, elbows, and reducers.

"Across Germany and Northern Europe, Novarc's SWR is helping fabricators and engineering companies servicing the marine industry to address the skilled welder shortage and transition to an automated solution, to make them more competitive and significantly lower the cost of welding, while achieving superior weld quality," said Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO of Novarc.

Being a cobot, Novarc's SWR works collaboratively alongside the human operator and allows less-skilled welders to work alongside the robot to do the job that previously only highly-skilled welders could perform. The consistent result is welds with greater precision, accuracy, and speed, and a never before achieved balance of quality and productivity.

"Whether you're a shipyard focused on new builds or a drydock specializing in repairs, our Spool Welding Robot can help you shorten project timelines and save money, making it the perfect solution for both retrofits and new constructions," says Karimzadeh. "Shipyards specializing in new construction will be particularly interested in our NovEye Autonomy SWR where we have developed the intelligence to fully automate the welding process. This is an industry-first accomplishment resulting from years of data collected through machine learning."

NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2) is the only AI machine learning real-time vision processing system that constantly gets smarter as it continuously improves through a terabyte-scale library of welding videos, ensuring unmatched precision and reliability. Novarc's NovEye Autonomy (Gen 2), constantly improves weld quality based on data collection and model enhancement to fully automate the pipe welding process.

Implementation of the SWR has shown a 3-5x increase in pipe welding productivity in carbon steel and up to 12x for stainless steel projects, potentially allowing the collaborative robot's capital investment to be recovered in an average of six to 18 months.

The Novarc team is at Seaspan Shipyards' boothbooth (Hall B2.EG, Stand 108) at SMM 2024.

About Novarc Technologies Inc.:

Novarc Technologies is a full-stack robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of cobots and AI-based machine vision solutions for autonomous welding. Novarc's Spool Welding Robot (SWR) is the world's first of its kind in pipe welding applications. As a proven pioneer in the field, Novarc's team is dedicated to solving challenging welding automation problems that improve customers' bottom line.

For more information, visit www.novarctech.com .

