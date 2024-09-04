Business Kitz Australia: Business Kitz Closes $3.3 Million in Pre-Seed Round to Replace Back-Office Operations With AI

AI-assisted SaaS platform supported by an Australian investor network, a key figure from one of the UK's leading HR unicorns, and ex-team members from Microsoft, Oracle, and TeamViewer.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Business Kitz, founded by Australian-Dutch entrepreneur Sarina Eggers, has recently closed an oversubscribed pre-seed round of $3.3 million.

Australian investors Sam Ferrier and Rowan Hill from the Rural Bridge network firmly support Business Kitz, "with strong ties to rural communities including mostly family and friends, a commitment to investing in Business Kitz was a clear and strategic decision. The alignment of values made it a perfect fit for our future-focused investment approach," they stated.

The funds raised will be used to further bolster growth and enter the global market in 2024 on a mission to terminate SMEs' back office functions. Launching in January 2024, Business Kitz' SaaS platform has seen exponential growth with the company currently onboarding thousands of customers.

"This is just the beginning," said Founder & CEO Sarina Eggers. "Our platform is the result of extensive conversations with business owners to intimately understand their pain points. We've engineered the platform to overhaul back-office functions by integrating AI that not only replaces outdated processes but also enhances efficiency and builds a seamless centralized business data bank. With strong backing from our investors, we're ready to accelerate product development and transform how businesses operate."

For too long, businesses have been burdened by the inefficiencies of manual document creation, redundant data entry, cumbersome signing processes, and disorganized data storage - issues that waste time, introduce errors and disrupt productivity. Business Kitz will transform back-office operations with an AI-assisted solution that automates document generation, ensures consistency, minimizes errors, streamlines workflows, and eliminates outdated business operations.

As Business Kitz gears up for a seed funding round, the company is focused on expanding its global reach. After six years of refining various products and working with an internal team of engineers from Australia, USA, and Europe to meet the real-world needs of businesses, Business Kitz is ready to scale, bringing unparalleled efficiency and productivity to SMEs worldwide.

Entering this exciting growth phase, the upcoming funding will be used for expanding operations, capturing new markets, and solidifying Business Kitz' position as a global leader. By adopting these next-generation solutions, businesses can look forward to a future of heightened efficiency, enhanced security, and seamless collaboration - empowering teams to focus on impactful work that drives success and enjoyment.

Visit businesskitz.com.au to create a free account or get involved in the seed funding round by contacting us.

