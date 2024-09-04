Anzeige
04.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
Denmark's Largest Commercial Pension Firm Chooses Omada to Modernize Its IGA

Firm leaves legacy system for efficient, automated process with better user experience

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that PFA, the largest commercial pension company in Denmark, has chosen Omada to update and automate its IGA process. PFA manages the financial security of over 1.3 million people in Denmark, providing pension savings, insurance and healthcare products for individuals and companies. Accomplishing this includes managing more than 2,300 identities for employees, contractors and other third parties.

Omada logo

PFA needed a replacement for its legacy (IAM) system and sought a full-feature SaaS solution. PFA also wanted an efficient and improved certification/re-certification process, improved automation and connectivity, and ServiceNow integration to support the user experience.

During its search, PFA evaluated Omada, and company leaders were impressed by the Omada team's responsiveness and attention. That combined with a solid product and its ability to take responsibility in the implementation process, won Omada a three-year SaaS contract.

Over the past 20+ years, Omada has built up a body of knowledge from a significant number of IGA deployments in some of the world's largest enterprises, as well as in many medium-sized businesses. Omada's expertise has been formalized into the IdentityPROCESS+ best-practice framework.

IdentityPROCESS+ describes the most important processes needed to ensure a successful IGA deployment. The identity governance framework has been developed with the goal of supporting IGA projects and to help organizations implement well-proven best-practice processes, reducing the need to re-invent the wheel.

Anders Blinkenberg, head of security center, PFA, said: "Omada's track record and attention to detail won us over; we felt we could trust the Omada team. They addressed our fear of failure head-on with a strong implementation plan using Process+ and Project+. We are implementing a modern, efficient and compliant IGA program with Omada's help."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Financial services firms like PFA have a mandate to keep customer data safe and private, but that's very difficult with legacy systems that lack automation capabilities. We make next-gen IGA easy to deploy by seamlessly integrating IGA in existing environment in terms of adaptation of tools, reporting, technical platforms and deployment requirements. PFA is working with Omada-certified project managers, architects and consultants to design lean IGA solutions in the most optimal way."

About Omada
Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best-practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730116/Omada_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/denmarks-largest-commercial-pension-firm-chooses-omada-to-modernize-its-iga-302234504.html

