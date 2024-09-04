Eurotech launches an extensive lineup of generative AI servers powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise

From entry-level to ultimate performance, the latest offering is optimized for NVIDIA AI Enterprise, including NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Metropolis, for a broad spectrum of AI needs

AMARO, Italy, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotech, a leader in Edge Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), proudly introduces its new line of generative AI servers that operate as comprehensive platforms, capable of supporting a variety of generative AI models, starting with large language models (LLMs).

This new lineup empowers organizations to fully leverage the latest advancements in generative AI, enhancing productivity while building secure, in-house data knowledge bases. By keeping sensitive data within the company's infrastructure, these servers offer security and significant cost savings compared to cloud-based alternatives. Moreover, they provide flexibility for domain-specific model tuning, enabling businesses to tailor AI models to their needs and optimize operational efficiency.

Eurotech's offering ranges from Entry to Ultimate-level, addressing diverse AI demands - from deploying pre-trained models to conducting intensive LLM training and fine-tuning. These servers come equipped with the full stack of NVIDIA accelerated computing to deliver powerful processing performance, helping businesses tackle even the most demanding AI workloads across multiple use cases.

Fully compatible with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, Eurotech's gen AI servers integrate seamlessly with NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Metropolis microservices. These integrations enable optimized inference for a wide array of popular AI models from NVIDIA and its partner ecosystem, facilitating the development of intelligent chatbots, advanced copilots, or visual AI agents.

Marco Carrer, CTO at Eurotech, stated: "We are thrilled to introduce our new line of servers specifically designed to harness the power of generative AI applications. As generative AI advances into a new generation of smart edge applications, Eurotech's generative AI servers offer enhanced scalability, bolstering data security and privacy, while allowing for domain-specific model-tuning and facilitating edge deployment. We are eager to see the innovative solutions our customers will develop using these cutting-edge technologies."

To demonstrate the practical applications of these platforms, Eurotech has made available an open-source LLM agent acting as a copilot, enhancing internal knowledge base usage by leveraging retrieval augmented generation (RAG). This tool leverages NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which includes NVIDIA NIM for generative AI, and open-source frameworks like Llama Index to transform product data sheets, manuals, and internal documents into a smart tutor for employee onboarding and customer inquiries.

Companies interested in seeing the copilot in action or replicating this experiment in their own AI initiatives can access the source code on Eurotech's Gen AI page.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH.IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops, and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions - complete with services, software, and hardware - to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and to High Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) created for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly comprehensive solutions,

Eurotech has partnered with leading companies in their field of action, with the view of creating "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things.

