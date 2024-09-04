Dexcom EASD Symposium brings together expert panellists from across Europe to explore the transformational effects of Dexcom CGM on clinical practice.

With the most extensive clinical data and evidence, Dexcom is the most experienced partner in Automatic Insulin Delivery (AID) 1

Studies show the potential for Dexcom CGM to support therapy de-escalation and optimise diabetes management in Type 2 diabetes.5,6,8

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, will spotlight the significant benefits of its innovative CGM technology at an upcoming symposium during the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Conference on Monday, 9th September, 1300 1430 CEST. The symposium will feature expert panellists from endocrinology Prof. Michael Joubert MD PhD, France, primary care, Prof. Samuel Seidu MD, FRCP (EDIN), FRCGP, UK, Therapeutic Education, Dr. oec. troph. Astrid Tombek, Germany and psychology Ass. Prof. Giesje Nef, PhD, Netherlands and will be chaired by Dr. Javier Ampudia-Blasco MD, PhD, Spain. Specific topics for the symposium will include the benefits of Dexcom-powered AID systems and the increasingly widely studied benefits of Dexcom CGM for those living with Type 2 diabetes.

"I'm looking forward to chairing this panel of colleagues from across Europe, who will each bring their unique expertise in treating patients with different types of diabetes," said Dr. Ampudia-Blasco, symposium chair. "With this new approach to their symposium, Dexcom is offering healthcare professionals a more engaging and practical perspective on the real-world benefits of Dexcom CGM. By showcasing how CGM can positively impact a wide range of patients, it is my hope that we will be supporting the transformation of clinical practice and helping to drive meaningful change in healthcare."

Dexcom: The most experienced AID partner1

Dexcom's CGM technology is the preferred choice for AID among healthcare professionals2, powering more AID systems than any other CGM brand1. Supported by the most extensive clinical data and evidence, patients using Dexcom-powered AID systems experience an average of 2.6 more hours in range per day*,3-4

"Our commitment to innovation and excellence in diabetes management is unmatched, and our partnerships in advancing AID technology are a testament to that leadership. We're not only shaping the future of diabetes care-we're driving it forward with relentless passion and purpose," said Jake Leach, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Dexcom. "At the heart of our mission is our unwavering commitment to the diabetes community. Every decision we make is driven by our dedication to improving their lives and empowering them to manage diabetes with confidence."

With hundreds of thousands of users now connected to insulin pumps, pens, and digital health apps, Dexcom is the undisputed leader in CGM connectivity1

This year, Dexcom has expanded G7 sensor connectivity, making it compatible globally with the Tandem t:slim X2 with Control IQ technology, and in the USA, with Tandem Mobi with Control IQ technology as well as the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System. Dexcom G6 connections with Omnipod 5 are continuing to roll out across Europe, most recently in the Netherlands and France.

Dexcom CGM: Optimising Type 2 Diabetes Management and Supporting Therapy De-Escalation

In one recent study, to be discussed during the Dexcom symposium, 100% of the participating Dexcom CGM users with Type 2 diabetes made dietary changes after starting to use Dexcom CGM5, with 91% feeling empowered to manage their condition5. Additionally, 27% reported improved medication adherence after six months5, underscoring Dexcom CGM's potential to optimise Type 2 diabetes management.

"Studies consistently demonstrate the profound impact Dexcom CGM has on managing Type 2 diabetes," said Alex Moussa, SVP and GM, Dexcom EMEA LATAM. "Across Europe, we're also seeing long-term cost savings for healthcare systems. As pioneers in real-time CGM, we're excited about how innovations like Dexcom ONE+ can further benefit healthcare systems and enhance patient lives."

Recent data from the Danish Steno2Tech trial revealed that twice as many Dexcom CGM users, compared to those using traditional blood glucose monitoring, met their HbA1c targets6. For insulin-treated Type 2 patients with poor glycaemic control, adding CGM significantly improved outcomes without increasing healthcare provider hours6. This better glycaemic control is linked to improved long-term health, fewer complications7, and potential for therapy de-escalation, particularly in older populations8

Dexcom's symposium 'Thinking together: learnings from 3-real life cases to improve diabetes management and transform your clinical practice with CGM', will take place on Monday 9th September, 1300 1430 CEST, Mumbai Hall, at the EASD 2024Conference in Madrid, Spain. For more information please visit our microsite

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information on Dexcom, visit https://www.dexcom.com/about.

*Results obtained with Dexcom G6 CGM with Tandem t:slim X2

1 Dexcom data on file 2024. 2 2023 survey amongst HCPs in 8 markets globally, N=291. 3 Brown SA, et al. N Engl J Med 2019;381(18):1707-17. 4 Battelino T, et al. Diabetes Care. 2019;42(8):1593-1603. 5 Clark, et al. Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics. 2024;doi:10.1089/dia.2023.0612 6 Lind, M et al. Diabetes Care. 2024;10.2337/dc23-2194. 7 DCCT trial: Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT). Diabetes Care. 1987 Jan-Feb;10(1):1-19. 8 Ajjan RA, et al. Nature Reviews Endo. 2024;20:426-440.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904210792/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Gemma McDonald

+44 (0) 7552 368398

gemma.mcdonald@dexcom.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Christensen

858-203-6657

sean.christensen@dexcom.com