Ralph van Daalen brings over 20 years of experience partnering with institutional investors across The Netherlands

Arcmont Asset Management and Churchill Asset Management, the European and U.S. asset management companies of Nuveen Private Capital, today announced the continued expansion of their European client coverage capabilities with the appointment of Ralph van Daalen as Head of Business Development Netherlands. Mr. van Daalen will focus on expanding private credit solutions across the region.

Mr. van Daalen will be based in Nuveen's Amsterdam office and brings more than two decades of expertise in the Dutch institutional market. This appointment strengthens Nuveen Private Capital's presence in the Netherlands, following our ongoing global expansion.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. van Daalen was Co-Head of Fiduciary Management Netherlands at Goldman Sachs Asset Management where he led a team of investment specialists and was responsible for servicing and expanding its Dutch fiduciary client base. He also held several positions at international asset manager Robeco, including Director, Institutional Client Relations Netherlands and both Board Member and Chairman of the Investment Committee of Robeco's pension fund, in addition to roles at Towers Watson and BMO Global Asset Management (EMEA).

"Ralph has deep experience and a strong network in the Dutch market, which will help to further enhance Nuveen Private Capital's initiative to provide leading private credit solutions to our expanding Pan-European investor base," said Anthony Fobel, CEO Arcmont Asset Management. "He will be critical to our continued efforts to support investors and provide access to Arcmont and Churchill's strategies we look forward to welcoming Ralph to the team."

Nuveen Private Capital was formed in March 2023 following Nuveen's majority acquisition of Arcmont, which, in combination with Churchill, has created a $74 billion private capital platform and one of the world's largest private credit managers. Collectively, Churchill and Arcmont deployed over $18 billion in support of U.S. and European private equity firms and their portfolio companies over the last twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

About Arcmont Asset Management

Arcmont Asset Management, an investment-affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA) is a private debt asset management firm providing flexible capital solutions to a wide range of businesses in Europe. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised approximately €29 ($32) billion in assets to date from institutional investors globally and has committed over €27 ($29) billion across more than 380 transactions. With a highly experienced investment team, a strong investment track record and deep technical expertise, Arcmont offers creative and flexible capital solutions to European businesses, with the reliability of a partner that values long term relationships. Headquartered in London, Arcmont's offices span London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Munich and Stockholm, it maintains a local origination network and builds and preserves close relationships with sponsors, borrowers and local intermediaries. To learn more about Arcmont, visit https://www.arcmont.com.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With over $50 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, execution and investment are driven by more than 175 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. To learn more about Churchill, visit https://www.churchillam.com.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2024 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

