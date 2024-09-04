Chile's Sociedad Agrícola y Servicios Isla de Pascua (SASIPA) has kicked off a 3 MW/2 MWh tender for the first solar-plus-storage project on Easter Island. From pv magazine LatAm Chile-based SASIPA, the energy supplier for Easter Island, has launched a tender for the deployment of a 2. 99 MW solar plant connected to 2 MWh of energy storage capacity. The project will reduce the island's dependence on diesel generators, which currently cover around 99% of its electricity demand. Interested developers have until Sept. 22 to submit proposals. "Once construction is completed, the successful bidder ...

