CAMBRIDGE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) (NYSE: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of all material assets from Heidolph Instruments GmbH & Co. KG and Hans Heidolph GmbH (together "Heidolph"), a leading manufacturer of premium lab equipment for the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. ATS entered into a definitive agreement and announced its intention to acquire Heidolph on August 7, 2024.

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added solutions including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, transportation, food & beverage, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 7,000 people at more than 65 manufacturing facilities and over 85 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Oceania. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol ATS. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

SOURCE: ATS Corporation

Contacts

For more information, contact:

For general media inquiries, contact:

