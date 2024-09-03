Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. Announces that KARINCA Logistics Merger Will Not Proceed

ANKARA, Turkey, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (OTC: PRTT) ("Company") and Atlantic Logistics announce there will be no merger with KARINCA Logistics. The previous announcement on August 28, 2024, on the merger between KARINCA Logistics and PRTT should not be relied upon.



During final due diligence at closing, an unforeseeable business issue arose, and Management did not issue shares or any other form of monetary exchange.

Management will continue to update shareholders on the progress of the Company and its future. Currently, those plans do not involve KARINCA Logistics.

Additionally, Director George Athanasiadis has resigned from the board of directors.

About Atlantic Logistics:

Atlantic Logistics strives to provide innovation in service, a business model that gives customers and partners the technology and commercial intelligence to support creative ideas. The team remains dedicated to keeping the Company's systems on the cutting edge and constantly evolving business to serve our clients better. Atlantic Logistics uses robust technology to track inventories, manage customs compliance, and track shipments worldwide. Atlantic Logistics is the answer to any logistics needs you might have. Atlantic Logistics transports products via land, air, and sea using trucks, ships, rail, and air, rapidly growing into a worldwide logistics company with services across Europe, Asia, South America, and Central America - www.atlantic-logistics.net.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our Management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact: