Business First Bancshares, Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval of its Merger with Oakwood Bancshares, Inc.

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Business First) (Nasdaq: BFST), the holding company for b1BANK, announced it has received all required regulatory approvals and non-objections to complete its merger with Oakwood Bancshares, Inc. (Oakwood), the holding company for Oakwood Bank, a Texas banking association. On August 27, 2024, Oakwood's shareholders voted to approve the merger.



"We appreciate our regulatory partners' efficient review of the proposed transaction as well as the strong affirmation expressed by the Oakwood shareholder base," said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First and b1BANK. "We are even more excited about the long-term potential of this relationship than when we first announced it and look forward to together growing b1's impact across the Dallas-Fort Worth market."

Upon completion, it is expected that b1BANK's assets will increase to approximately $7.6 billion, with over $5.9 billion in consolidated total loans. This will also add four full-service banking centers to b1BANK's footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, as well as one branch in each of Snyder and Oakwood, Texas. Roy J. Salley, chairman and chief executive officer of Oakwood Bank, will join b1BANK as regional chairman, Dallas, and William G. Hall, chairman of Oakwood Bancshares, Inc., will be appointed to the boards of directors of Business First and b1BANK.

The merger is expected to be completed on October 1, 2024, and remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., functioned as financial advisor to Business First, and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to Business First. Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor to Oakwood, and Norton Rose Fulbright US, LLP served as legal counsel to Oakwood.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2024, Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, had $6.7 billion in assets, $6.1 billion in assets under management through b1BANK's affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker's "Best Banks to Work For." Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

